'We can't handcuff them' - Michael O'Neill on Chelsea teenager's switch to Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND MANAGER Michael O’Neill says “every player has the right to make that choice” after Chris Atherton’s international switch to the Republic of Ireland.

The Chelsea teenager’s decision is “disappointing, but we have to accept it,” O’Neill added as he announced his squad for the World Cup playoff against Italy.

Atherton, 17, completed a transfer from Northern Ireland to represent the Republic last month.

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The Armagh midfielder became the UK’s youngest-ever senior footballer at the age of just 13 with Glenavon in September 2022. He moved to Chelsea’s Academy in July 2025, and signed his first professional contract last October.

Atherton represented Northern Ireland at U16 and U17 level, and was their appointed “football youth ambassador” for the Euro 2028 co-hosting announcement at Uefa HQ in October 2023.

“He’s a young player that had been initially in the Republic of Ireland set-up,” O’Neill said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“He came back to be part of our set-up and I think Chris played maybe 17 times for representative teams for us.

“But every player has the right to make that choice, and obviously he’s made that choice.”

O’Neill also pointed to Omari Kellyman, the 20-year-old Chelsea attacker on loan at Cardiff City who switched from England to Northern Ireland in 2023.

“We can’t handcuff them to a decision that they made initially,” he continued.

“They have the right to make that choice once in their career, and Chris has decided to make that choice. We can only wish him well.”

Atherton’s declaration for the Republic of Ireland was followed by that of ex-England U19 captain Harvey Vale in recent days.

Meanwhile, Liverpool U21 winger Kieran Morrison was the only new face in O’Neill’s 28-man Northern Ireland squad for their trip to Italy on 26 March.