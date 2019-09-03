Michael Owen questions Alan Shearer's loyalty to Newcastle in social media feud

MICHAEL OWEN HAS questioned Alan Shearer’s loyalty to Newcastle United amid a feud on social media.

The former England team-mates played together for a season at Newcastle, before Shearer took over for an ill-fated spell as the club’s interim manager in 2009.

Shearer failed to save Newcastle from relegation, with Owen leaving St James’ Park for Manchester United in the following transfer window.

In excerpts from his new book published by The Mirror, Owen revealed he never wished to join Newcastle from Real Madrid, and had instead preferred a return to Liverpool.

My new book has made plenty of headlines this morning but they need to be put into context. I’ve stayed quiet for years whilst receiving plenty of criticism but there are two sides to every story. Once you’ve read the book you’ll make your own decision.... — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 3, 2019

Owen said Newcastle’s fanbase have a “blind delusion”, while also stating his relationship with Shearer broke down during the 2008-09 campaign.

Following the publication of the excerpts, Shearer retweeted a video of Owen confirming he “couldn’t wait to retire” for the final seasons of his career.

“Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120,000 a week,” Shearer tweeted.

Owen hit back: “Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker – a pundit alongside Shearer for BBC Sport – retweeted Shearer’s post with the caption “awkward”, to which Owen responded: “Are you surprised he’s manipulated a tiny part of an honest answer to aim a cheap dig at me? Most ex players I’ve spoken to aren’t.”

