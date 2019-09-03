This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Owen questions Alan Shearer's loyalty to Newcastle in social media feud

Excerpts from Owen’s new autobiography has driven a wedge between former team-mates.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 4:23 PM
21 minutes ago 1,170 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4794175
Image: David Davies
Image: David Davies

MICHAEL OWEN HAS questioned Alan Shearer’s loyalty to Newcastle United amid a feud on social media.

The former England team-mates played together for a season at Newcastle, before Shearer took over for an ill-fated spell as the club’s interim manager in 2009.

Shearer failed to save Newcastle from relegation, with Owen leaving St James’ Park for Manchester United in the following transfer window.

In excerpts from his new book published by The Mirror, Owen revealed he never wished to join Newcastle from Real Madrid, and had instead preferred a return to Liverpool.

Owen said Newcastle’s fanbase have a “blind delusion”, while also stating his relationship with Shearer broke down during the 2008-09 campaign.

Following the publication of the excerpts, Shearer retweeted a video of Owen confirming he “couldn’t wait to retire” for the final seasons of his career.

“Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120,000 a week,” Shearer tweeted.

Owen hit back: “Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker – a pundit alongside Shearer for BBC Sport – retweeted Shearer’s post with the caption “awkward”, to which Owen responded: “Are you surprised he’s manipulated a tiny part of an honest answer to aim a cheap dig at me? Most ex players I’ve spoken to aren’t.”

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

