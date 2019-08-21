This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shock for Galway hurlers as Micheal Donoghue steps down

Donoghue was in charge of the Tribesmen for four years, landing an All-Ireland title in 2017.

By Adrian Russell Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 7:42 AM
8 minutes ago 493 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4775741
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GALWAY’S ALL-IRELAND winning boss Micheal Donoghue has stepped down.

The surprise move is a major setback for the Tribesemen. Donoghue was in charge for four years, leading Galway to a famous All-Ireland SHC victory in 2017, a win that ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy cup. 

“I, together with the Galway Senior Hurling Management team, today informed the Galway County Board that we are not taking up the fifth year of our term,” O’Donoghue said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Galway GAA for the opportunity they gave us to lead Galway Hurling – it was the opportunity of a lifetime and was both an honour and privilege to do.

“We would like to thank the players for their honesty, dedication and commitment to their sport and county. We would like to acknowledge and thank our background team and support staff who worked with us for their expertise and service to the Galway Senior Hurling team.”

Galway failed to progress from the Leinster championship this summer, finishing fourth behind Dublin, Wexford and All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny – who they managed to beat 2-22 to 3-20 in Nowlan Park in June. Results elsewhere ensured they were knocked out of the championship despite the outcome.

