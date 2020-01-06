This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford great calls time on inter-county career after a remarkable 19-season stint

Déise ladies football stalwart Michelle Ryan has announced her inter-county retirement.

By Emma Duffy Monday 6 Jan 2020, 9:30 AM
35 minutes ago 800 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4954710
Calling it a day: Michelle Ryan.
Image: SPORTSFILE.
Calling it a day: Michelle Ryan.
Calling it a day: Michelle Ryan.
Image: SPORTSFILE.

WATERFORD GREAT MICHELLE Ryan has called time on her inter-county career after 19 seasons. 

Waterford LGFA announced the news on Twitter last night, with the Déise now without one of their stalwarts, and star forwards, for 2020 and thereafter.

“After a [19] season career Michelle Ryan has called time on her storied inter-county career,” the tweet read, alongside a list of honours. “On behalf of Waterford LGFA I’d like to thank Michelle. She retires as a great of Waterford football & Waterford sport.”

Ryan will continue to play for her club, Ballymacarbry, who won their 38th county senior title in-a-row last year.

The 34-year-old joined the Waterford senior panel in 2001, and went on to enjoy a colourful career at the highest level. With her star already rising after All-Ireland titles on the underage scene (U14 in 1998, and minor in 2001 and 2000), Ryan helped Waterford to her only Munster senior crown in 2002.

The highlight of her career is perhaps the 2015 All-Ireland intermediate title win in Croke Park, and Waterford’s return to the top flight.

Ryan also bows out with three National League titles across three divisions — her most recent the Division 2 medal she pocketed last May (Division 1 in 2002, Division 3 in 2014) — and seven Munster intermediate honours.

Munster Player of the Year in 2017, Ryan was twice nominated for an All-Star and was recognised with several other individual honours, including four Team of the League appearances, interprovincial selections and victories there, and she travelled to Toronto on the 2012 All-Star trip.

“It’s something I’ve been mulling over the last couple of weeks and months,” she told WLRfm this morning. “It was a very difficult decision, I’ll always have huge emotional attachment to playing with Waterford.”

A graduate of the LGFA leadership programme, Ryan has already established herself on the national media landscape as a pundit and analyst on TG4, and looks set to continue to do so in retirement.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie