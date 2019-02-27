This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’ve known for two months' - Mick McCarthy reveals details of call with Declan Rice

The Irish manager expected the West Ham midfielder to choose England.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 2:31 PM
18 minutes ago 2,028 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4515715
Mick McCarthy at the launch of the FAI's new ticketing scheme, Club Ireland.
Mick McCarthy at the launch of the FAI's new ticketing scheme, Club Ireland.
Mick McCarthy at the launch of the FAI's new ticketing scheme, Club Ireland.

IRISH MANAGER MICK McCarthy today clarified that he knew Declan Rice wasn’t going to commit to the Republic of Ireland two months prior to the player’s public statement. 

20-year-old Rice was at the heart of a lengthy tug-of-war between England and Ireland for his services, with the West Ham midfielder finally declaring for England a fortnight ago. 

Rice met with McCarthy and assistant manager Robbie Keane in December, and in spite of stories at the time claiming the FAI were confident that he would commit to Ireland, McCarthy told The42 that he knew Rice had chosen England when the player failed to confirm his final decision at an agreed date. 

“I was hopeful. Having had that meeting, he was to tell me [his decision] in a couple of weeks, on the Monday. But [by the stage that date had pased] he still hadn’t made his mind up.

“From that day onwards, I’ve pretty much known he wouldn’t be staying with us.

“And despite the fact that I’ve sat down with all the press guys and outlets and said ‘I’m still hopeful’, I wasn’t going to say that openly as it would be like me driving him away.

“I didn’t think he would be staying with us. I thought he had made his mind up, and he was waiting until the appropriate moment to tell us, whenever that was.” 

McCarthy says he wasn’t frustrated that it took so long for Rice to publicly confirm his intentions. 

“Not really, no. I was just pleased when he told me. He phoned to say ‘it’s a pleasure’ and I went ‘hold on a moment, if you’re not..’

“That’s what he said to me.

“‘Mick, it was an honour’ and I said ‘hold on, I don’t want to hear that, if you’re not playing for us then crack on and good luck’.

“That’s what I said and I thought I was a little bit curt at the time, so I sent him a nice text to wish him good luck.

“I’ve known for two months. I told him ‘Declan, I’ve known for two months you wouldn’t be playing for us, I just wanted you to confirm it.’

“When he did, that’s it. Done.” 

The conclusion of the saga means that Rice will not be among McCarthy’s squad for next month’s double-header against Gibraltar and Georgia. 

Mick McCarthy was speaking at the official relaunch of the Club Ireland memberships, a distinct Premium Level offering from the general admission season tickets. Membership of Club Ireland is on sale from today Wednesday, 27 February and can be purchased VIA: fai.ie/clubireland; by emailing Club Ireland clubireland@fai.ie or by calling 01 899 9547

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    It's 20 years to the day since a Premier League club last selected an all-English XI
    Klopp: This isn't Liverpool's last chance to win Premier League
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    'I don't care if fans boo me': Sarri says goalkeeping controversy has had no impact on Chelsea morale
    Seamus Coleman marks return to form as Everton lift gloom with Cardiff win
    Brendan Rodgers returns to the Premier League as new Leicester City manager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie