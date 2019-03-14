This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If they couldn’t give it to anybody else because he won it, don’t give it to anybody. Chuck it in the Liffey'

Mick McCarthy says it was wrong to give Declan Rice Ireland’s Young Player of the Year award.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 5:59 PM
31 minutes ago 1,615 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4542727
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.
Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND BOSS MICK McCarthy says he disagrees with the controversial decision to give Declan Rice the national team’s Young Player of the Year award for 2018.

The West Ham youngster was confirmed as the winner by the FAI earlier this week based on his three Ireland appearances, despite having since switched international allegiance to England.

The decision was made by a judging panel comprising of journalists, with the vote taking place prior to Rice’s declaration for the Three Lions, but caused controversy, with many people including ex-Ireland international Kevin Kilbane criticising the call.

However, McCarthy feels a retrospective decision should have been taken to privately strip Rice of the award after he made his intentions known.

Speaking at an event to announce SportPesa as a new FAI partner, the 60-year-old coach described his thought process upon hearing that Rice was to be recognised for his performances in green.

“I said, ‘don’t give it to him.’ I said, ‘give it to someone who deserves it,’ and then I stopped. I said, ‘no, that’s unfair.’ Because quite clearly, he did deserve it, he won it because of his performances.

“I said, ‘give it to somebody who would appreciate it, not somebody who is going to be embarrassed by it or [for others to use it as] another stick to beat the FAI with.

“Because it’s the journalists’ award, and I just said, ‘you all wanted to protect the integrity of the award,’ which they gave to him in good faith. It’s not the FAI award, it’s been given by the journalists.

“And then, they all insisted they give it and then there’s a shitstorm and it’s the FAI that’s getting it. Well, I don’t think that’s right, in any shape of form.

“No, I wouldn’t have given it to him. And if they couldn’t give it to anybody else because he won it, don’t give it to anybody. Chuck it in the Liffey.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    Beirne's big chance, O'Brien's recall and Kearney's calm at 15
    CHELTENHAM
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Bryony Frost seals landmark win on Frodon in epic Ryanair Chase
    Brilliant start to the day for Geraghty and JP with double at Cheltenham
    As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 3
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Paul Scholes departs as Oldham Athletic manager after just one month in charge
    Southgate rules out England exit before Euro 2020
    Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto
    IRELAND
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Beirne and O'Brien in harness as Ireland bid to halt Welsh title bid
    Wales 'look a bit tired' and Ireland 'peaking at the right time' - Eddie Jones
    Major boost for Wales with Williams fit for Grand Slam shot against Ireland
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie