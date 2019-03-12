This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI announce Declan Rice as winner of 2018 Young Player of the Year award

The Association have said he won’t be in Dublin on Sunday to collect the award.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 15,542 Views 65 Comments
https://the42.ie/4537483
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AHEAD OF SUNDAY’S International awards ceremny, the FAI have announced that the Young Player of the Year award has been won by England international Declan Rice. 

Rice played in three of Ireland’s nine games last year, and hence was voted as the winner of the award by a panel comprised of members of the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland. The decision was made before it was publicly confirmed that Rice had decided to switch his international allegiances to England. 

In a statement, the FAI confirmed Rice was the winner of the award and confirmed he won’t be in Dublin to collect his award at Sunday’s ceremony. The FAI have not said they will pull the award, merely that Rice won’t be around to collect it. 

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that West Ham United’s Declan Rice has won the Young Player Of the Year award at the 29th ’3′ FAI International Awards taking place on Sunday, March 17.

“The award was voted for by members of the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland.

At the time of the vote, Declan Rice was an Ireland international and qualified for the Young Player category in a year that saw him win three senior caps, all in ’3′ International Friendly games.

“Declan Rice has since opted to switch his allegiance to England. The FAI has completed his international transfer via the FIFA protocols and wishes him well in the future.

“This award maintains the integrity of the voting process in conjunction with the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland and the FAI thanks the jury members for their decisions relating to the awards.

“Declan Rice will not be in Dublin for the ’3′ FAI International Awards ceremony, which will be live on RTÉ2 from 20:30.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    O'Brien and Beirne training hard to give Schmidt headaches for Cardiff
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    FA investigating allegations of racism and bullying against former Newcastle coach Beardsley
    'We have a problem' - Liverpool loanee Karius criticised by his Besiktas manager
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie