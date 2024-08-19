Mickey Harte appointed joint-manager of Offaly senior footballers

OFFALY HAVE APPOINTED Mickey Harte as joint-manager of the county’s men’s senior football team.

Three-time All-Ireland-winner Harte, who stepped down as Derry boss last month, will co-manage Offaly alongside Declan Kelly over the next three years.

Kelly was appointed by Offaly last year on an initial three-year term. The former All-Ireland U20-winning manager steered The Faithful to survival in Division 3, while the championship saw Offaly bow out of Leinster at the hands of Dublin at the semi-final stage before failing to navigate their way out of their group in the Tailteann Cup.

Kelly and Harte’s backroom team will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚



Offaly GAA Football Management Review Committee has this afternoon recommended Mickey Harte as joint manager of the Offaly Footballers and this has been endorsed by Offaly GAA Management Committee for approval at the next County Board meeting. Mr Harte… pic.twitter.com/nwaWCad45i — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) August 19, 2024

“I am really looking forward to working with Declan and the players over the next three years,” Harte said.

“I am very aware of the history and tradition of Offaly football and believe there is huge potential in the county. I am really excited to work with Declan and the players to get the best out of the footballers in both the League and Championship in 2025.

“I would like to thank Michael Duignan for his professionalism and honesty during our meetings.”

Offaly chairperson Duignan said of Harte’s appointment: “I am delighted Mickey Harte has come on board with Declan as joint manager of the Offaly senior football team.

“His genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what I feel Offaly needs right now. On behalf of the County Board I want to welcome Mickey to the county and I hope all Offaly GAA Gaels will come out and show their support to Declan, Mickey and the footballers for the coming year.”

Current Faithful manager Kelly added: “This is great news for Offaly football and Offaly GAA in general. I look forward to working closely with Mickey. He has had huge success over the years and we hope to emulate that in the not too distant future.”

Harte, 72, stepped down from his role with Derry last month after an underwhelming championship campaign in which his side failed to build upon their National League success.

His year in charge of Derry followed a three-year spell as manager of Louth, with whom he achieved two league promotions, safety in Division 2, and a first Leinster final berth in 13 years.

Harte previously won three All-Irelands with his native Tyrone. Next year will mark his 23rd consecutive year involved in senior inter-county management.