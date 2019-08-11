This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Haley in bonus territory after Ireland debut

‘I’ve a bit of a taste for it now. Now I want to get some more.’

By Sean Farrell Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 8:00 AM
25 minutes ago 2,049 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4760991
Haley with his son Frank post-match.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Haley with his son Frank post-match.
Haley with his son Frank post-match.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER FULLBACK MIKE Haley isn’t ready to think too far down the line, but he is hungry for more international rugby after winning his Ireland debut yesterday.

The Exiles recruit made his Test bow a year after joining the native province of his grandmother having cut his teeth with Sale Sharks. A specialist fullback, he was first tasked with slotting in as a direct replacement for fellow Munster man Andrew Conway on the wing, before shifting to his favoured position for the last of his 21 minutes on the field.

“I can actually play a number of positions,” said Haley with delight etched into his youthful features post-match.

“It’s just that every team or club I’ve been at have played me fullback. I can play on either wing and I’m happy to do that. At the end of the day I’m just happy to be on that field.”

Haley is asked when the opportunity to play for Ireland first appeared on his radar and he jokes, “bar when my grandma’s been drilling it into me?” So it’s fair to say he and those closest to him have been waiting in eager anticipation for this day.

The week and the 50-odd minutes that led up to his first run-out must have felt like the longest wait of all, but he was kept busy rounding up family to join his partner and son in the Aviva to share the moment.

“Monday morning I found out I’d be on the bench then it was preparing this that and the other… I was ringing around my family, seeing who could come over and my partner and baby were here for the game. So it was really special.

When you’re making your debut off the bench, you don’t know what circumstance it’s going to come under. It was great to get about 20 minutes, have a little run around the field after a few long weeks of hard running.

“You don’t want to be rearing to go at kick-off, because you’ll burn yourself out by the time you get on the field. You just bide your time, tick over, preparing the edges, warm up and there’s some thrill when you get your card and your name called to the edge of the pitch.”

Earning a debut at this point gives Haley hope of becoming a bolter on Ireland’s plane to Japan. Having worked through the past year to don his first cap, he’s not going to let his mind drift beyond the next target.

Mike Haley Haley on the attack against Italy yesterday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Joe Schmidt signalled that three more names may be culled from the group early next week before the squad sets off for a warm-weather training camp in Portugal. The hope is that Joey Carbery will not be one of them after positive noises about his worrying injury in the second half of the win over Italy.

However, Carbery’s misfortune could prove beneficial to his Munster team-mate. After all, the Athy playmaker’s ability to cover fullback gave Schmidt added flexibility in his half-back options and if he is to miss out then another experienced option may be required behind Rob Kearney, while flexibility is left to other positions.

Andrew Conway and Dave Kearney are specialist wings who can cover fullback, but when Schmidt reached into the memory banks yesterday to remind us of Garry Ringrose’s fleeting experience on the wing, it signalled that space in the back three will be extremely tight. Almost as tight as the selection calls.

Haley can’t afford to consider the Rubik’s cube of options facing Schmidt. He is training his cross-hairs only on the short-term and making it to Portugal is his best platform to make a case to the coaching team.

“You’ve got to be a bit realistic about it. I’ve come into this with no caps, now I’ve one cap I can’t expect to go so far. I’ve got to be short-term-minded and short-visioned, that I’m going to do ‘this’ this week and then it re-sets on Sunday and we go again.

“That’s the mentality. I don’t want to look too far in the future, I just want to enjoy what I’m doing at the time. 

“That’s first cap out of the way. I’ve a bit of a taste for it now. Now I want to get some more.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie