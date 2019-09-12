This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Laois set to appoint four-time All-Ireland winning Kerryman as manager

Mike Quirke will take the reins from John Sugrue.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 3:07 PM
14 minutes ago 922 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4806423
Quirke lined out for Kerry between 2003 and 2011.
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Mike Quirke is on the verge of taking over the Laois senior football side after he was chosen as the preferred candidate to replace outgoing boss and fellow Kerry native John Sugrue. 

Laois Today reports that Quirke, who is currently in charge of Kerry club side Kerins O’Rahillys, will be put forward for ratification next Monday and it’s thought to be a formality.

O’Rahillys boast Tommy Walsh and David Moran among their ranks and reached the last four of the Kerry SFC in 2017 and 2018.

If appointed, Quirke would be the third Kingdom native to take charge of a Leinster side, with Paul Galvin and Jack O’Connor recently taking over Wexford and Kildare respectively. 

The 39-year-old, who is based in Tralee, works as a full-time coaching officer with Munster GAA and has a Masters in Performance Coaching. He was also a noted basketball player and won two SuperLeague titles and two National Cups with Tralee Tigers.

He’ll become the fifth Kerryman to take charge of the O’Moore County this decade, following Mick O’Dwyer, Liam Kearns, Tomas Ó Flatharta and Surgue. 

