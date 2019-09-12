Laois set to appoint four-time All-Ireland winning Kerryman as manager

Quirke lined out for Kerry between 2003 and 2011.

FOUR-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Mike Quirke is on the verge of taking over the Laois senior football side after he was chosen as the preferred candidate to replace outgoing boss and fellow Kerry native John Sugrue.

Laois Today reports that Quirke, who is currently in charge of Kerry club side Kerins O’Rahillys, will be put forward for ratification next Monday and it’s thought to be a formality.

O’Rahillys boast Tommy Walsh and David Moran among their ranks and reached the last four of the Kerry SFC in 2017 and 2018.

If appointed, Quirke would be the third Kingdom native to take charge of a Leinster side, with Paul Galvin and Jack O’Connor recently taking over Wexford and Kildare respectively.

The 39-year-old, who is based in Tralee, works as a full-time coaching officer with Munster GAA and has a Masters in Performance Coaching. He was also a noted basketball player and won two SuperLeague titles and two National Cups with Tralee Tigers.

He’ll become the fifth Kerryman to take charge of the O’Moore County this decade, following Mick O’Dwyer, Liam Kearns, Tomas Ó Flatharta and Surgue.

