Mikel Arteta bemoans Brighton penalty - 'I’ve never seen a decision like this in my career'

MIKEL ARTETA SAID “I’ve never seen a decision like this in my career” after Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge was dealt a blow by a debatable penalty award in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Seagulls striker Joao Pedro equalised from the spot in the second half at the Amex Stadium, having been felled by an unintentional headbutt from William Saliba.

The second-placed Gunners had been on course to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool to three points following an early opener from 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

“(It’s) a decision that is very, very disappointing,” said Arsenal boss Arteta, who termed the ruling “bizarre” during an interview with BBC Radio 5Live.

“I’ve never seen a decision like this in my career. I asked the boys if they have, and nobody has seen it before.

“When you look at the incident, the distance, and the player Joao touching the ball, then Saliba touching the ball, you can see contact there.”

Stand-in Brighton captain Pedro beat Saliba to the ball in the air after his first touch caused it to loop up inside Arsenal’s 18-yard box.

The ball subsequently brushed the top of the Arsenal defender’s head before he caught his opponent.

Arteta claimed VAR quickly backed the on-field decision of referee Anthony Taylor, allowing Pedro to send David Raya the wrong way from 12 yards in the 61st minute.

“I checked and, after three seconds, they said they already checked,” Arteta said of VAR. “It seems quick.

“I asked Anthony (after the match) and he said we’ll have a look at it.”

The result leaves Arsenal five points adrift of Arne Slot’s table-topping Reds, having played two games more.

While Arteta was unhappy about a key decision in the match, he conceded his side’s performance dropped off as the game wore on.

“It’s a really tough place to come,” said the Spaniard, who revealed goal scorer Nwaneri was withdrawn at half-time due to a muscular issue.

“I think we started the game well, scored a great goal, didn’t really concede anything.

“But in the second half we drop our standards, our level with the ball, giving too many balls away.

“That never allowed us really to generate momentum and dominance in the game to control and go for the second goal.”

Brighton deservedly registered a sixth draw of an eight-match winless run which stretches back to November following their improved second-half showing.

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler thought it was a blatant penalty and felt his team should have claimed all three points.

“It’s a clear penalty,” said the German.

“If it happens with a different piece of the body, for example knee to knee, it (the challenge) is just too late.

“It’s just the fact that it’s too late, so I can’t understand to say it’s not a penalty.”

Simon Adingra wasted Brighton’s best chance of the first 45 minutes, before substitute Yankuba Minteh flashed across goal during the closing stages.

“We started not intense enough, we weren’t in the game for the first 15, 20 minutes and then after the goal it changed, especially the second half,” said Hurzeler, whose team sit 10th.

“We created chances, we were very intense, we were dominant.

“Therefore, when you see the game in general, we had the much bigger chances and in the end we are disappointed not to leave the pitch as the winner.”