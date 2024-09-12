Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. Alamy Stock Photo
Premier League

Mikel Arteta agrees new deal to stay with Arsenal until 2027

The Spaniard had entered the final 12 months of his current contract.
9.53am, 12 Sep 2024
199
0

ARSENAL BOSS MIKEL Arteta has agreed a new three-year deal with the club through to 2027, the PA news agency understands.

The 42-year-old has been in charge of the Gunners since 2019 and has led them to successive second-place finishes but had entered the final 12 months of his deal at the club.

Arteta called for calm last month regarding his contract situation, insisting his focus had been on the transfer window.

His new deal comes on the eve of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against fierce rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Since leaving a coaching role at Manchester City to take over from Unai Emery at the Emirates, Arteta – a former Arsenal player – has since overseen plenty of success and has returned the club to being title challengers.

In his first season in charge the Gunners lifted the FA Cup in 2020, while they secured two Community Shield victories in 2020 and 2023.

They have also finished as Premier League runners-up in the last two seasons, pushing champions Manchester City in enthralling title battles.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the table after three Premier League fixtures this season, registering two wins and a draw and begin their Champions League campaign next week against Atalanta.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie