This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 7 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mikel Arteta rues 'sad' story of Jack Wilshere

Mikel Arteta played alongside Jack Wilshere for Arsenal and says the injury-hit midfielder was so gifted he could have been a great.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Mar 2020, 11:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036914
West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.
West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.
West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere.

MIKEL ARTETA has lamented the injury woe of his old Arsenal team-mate Jack Wilshere, saying the midfielder “could have been phenomenal”.

Wilshere is battling to overcome his latest issue and looks sure to miss out on an Arsenal reunion on Saturday, when West Ham tackle Arteta’s Gunners at Emirates Stadium.

Since leaving Arsenal for West Ham in July 2018, Wilshere has started just six Premier League games, coming off the bench on eight further occasions.

The 28-year-old has yet to score for the Hammers in the top flight, and Opta statistics show he has taken just six touches in the opposition penalty area during those few games.

As he nears the end of a second season at the London Stadium, former England player Wilshere is again enduring the deep frustration of being unable to make an impact on the pitch.

Wilshere was dogged by a host of injuries during his 10-year senior Arsenal career, all too often being unable to string together the runs of games he needed to develop his obviously prodigious playmaking talent.

“It’s very sad with Jack,” said Arsenal head coach Arteta, who spent five years as a midfield colleague of Wilshere.

“When I joined here and watched him play every day in training and everything he had, you could say he could be one of the best midfielders, but he always had something.

“He has started to build again a career and then again another injury, another setback, and it was disappointment.

“I was very impressed with Jack, how strong he is mentally to deal with the situation, because as well he had a lot of pressure from the media because expectations for him were big, but it is what it is.

“He could have been phenomenal.”

Arteta, who was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor in December, is assessing the quality within Arsenal’s playing staff, and that forensic examination includes looking at stars sent out on loan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has caught the eye at times with Roma in Serie A this season, and Arteta is keeping tabs on a 31-year-old player whose Arsenal future looked to be bleak, with a view to possibly including him in plans for the 2020-21 campaign.

“‘Mik’ has been doing really well in recent games,” said Arteta.

“We know the player he has been in the past and we need to have all the information to make the right decisions in the future.

“I always liked him. He’s the type of player that can fit into any team when he’s at his best. He needs to do it consistently.

“Here he had moments, and that’s what we have to assess. It’s a possibility that we have and we’ll consider.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie