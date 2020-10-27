Millwall turn to Irish internationals after coaching staff struck down by Covid-19

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND internationals Shaun Williams and Alex Pearce are part of an interim coaching trio that will be calling the shots for Millwall’s upcoming fixtures in the English Championship.

After manager Gary Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, two further cases were reported among the backroom staff today.

As a result, the club has taken the decision to place all other members of its senior coaching personnel into self-isolation.

With Rowett not due to return until 2 November, Williams and Pearce – along with U23 manager Kevin Nugent – will oversee Millwall’s next two games.

The London outfit, who sit in seventh place in the Championship table, are due to travel to Preston North End tomorrow night, before hosting Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Williams, who joined Millwall from MK Dons in 2014, made his 271st appearance for his current employers when he started in midfield in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

The 34-year-old Dubliner won three senior caps for Ireland in 2018 under Martin O’Neill, and scored in a Uefa Nations League defeat to Wales.

Pearce, Millwall’s captain, has played 46 times for the club since a January 2019 loan move from Derby County, which was later made permanent.

The 31-year-old centre-back, who has nine senior caps, most recently featured at international level when Ireland ran out 3-1 winners against Uruguay in a friendly in June 2017.