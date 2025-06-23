The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Minjee Lee wins Women's PGA Championship as Leona Maguire finishes inside top 20
AUSTRALIAN MINJEE LEE fired a gritty two-over-par 74 to win the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday, capturing her third major title by three strokes on another demanding day in Frisco, Texas.
The 29-year-old from Perth added the title to her 2021 Evian Championship and the US Women’s Open title she won in 2022, finishing on four-under-par .
American Auston Kim and Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen tied for second on on one-under.
Lee started the day with a four-shot lead after a brilliant, bogey-free round on Saturday but had three bogeys in her first six holes.
She made her first birdie of the day at the par-five ninth, where she missed the green but chipped to two feet.
She gave a stroke back at the 10th, but after rolling in a tense nine-foot putt for par at 13 she drilled a nine-footer for birdie at the 14th to boost her lead back to three strokes.
She added a birdie at 15, holing a five-and-a-half-foot putt, remaining in control from there despite a last bogey at 16.
The grueling conditions all week took a toll on some of the game’s top names.
World number three Lydia Ko, who started her week with a four-over 75, carded a one-under 71 on Sunday to finish in a group sharing 12th on five-over par.
World number one Nelly Korda fired a final-round 76 for a share of 19th on six-over, alongside Leona Maguire, who also ground to a final round of six-over for a top-20 finish.
– © AFP 2025
