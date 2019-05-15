This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster minor champions Meath book quarter-final spot while Cork close in on Munster decider

Meanwhile, Westmeath, Dublin and Wicklow all secured important wins.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 15 May 2019, 10:28 PM
15 hours ago 7,845 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4636729
David Bell played a big part in Meath's win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
David Bell played a big part in Meath's win.
David Bell played a big part in Meath's win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS MEATH have booked a place in the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC quarter-finals following a comprehensive win over Wexford.

The Royals hit three goals in one minute on the way to a 6-13 to 0-7 victory at Páirc Tailteann.

Shane Smyth, Eoghan Frayne and Niall Finnerty all popped up to find the net for the hosts in that 60-second burst while Evan Corrigan, David Bell and Barry Thompson also raised green flags for Meath.

The hosts were just three points in front inside the opening half-hour of the game, with Corrigan’s goal putting some distance between the sides before half-time.

Meath went on to dominate the tie after the restart and the result ensures they will now prepare for a quarter-final clash with either Longford or Laois on 1 June. That game is down for decision on Saturday.

Meath GAA Source: Meath GAA Twitter Page.

Elsewhere in Leinster, Wicklow also progressed to the quarter-finals after a 23-point victory over Louth. 

Wicklow made a blistering start to the tie, with a brace of goals from Matthew Ging and another from Eoin Doyle powering them into a 3-4 to 0-3 lead.

Joe Prendergast and Conor Fulham also found the net in the second half as Wicklow ran out comfortable winners. 

The result sees Wicklow set-up a quarter-final against Dublin, while Louth bow out of the group stage of the Leinster MFC.

Dublin will go through to that quarter-final with three straight victories following their 2-13 to 0-13 result against Offaly.

First-half goals from Robbie Bloger and Fionn Murray proved to be crucial scores for the Dubs as they held a five-point lead heading into the break.

Offaly were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute which Dublin keeper Hugh O’Sullivan managed to save. The referee pointed to the spot again immediately after, but the second attempt from the spot was sent wide.

Dublin GAA Source: Dublin GAA Twitter Page.

Westmeath also booked a place in the quarter-finals after easily accounting for Carlow. Westmeath hit four goals throughout their 16-point win, with Shane Reid hitting a hat-trick while Luke Buckley also hit the back of the net.

In Munster, Cork edged out Clare in their Phase Two clash, to take a huge step towards reaching the provincial decider.

The sides were tied at 1-4 to 0-7 in Cusack Park, with Cork’s goal coming from Ryan O’Donovan.

Keith O’Driscoll clinched a second goal for the visitors in the second half to help them into a three-point lead, before points from Conor Hassett, Shane Meehan and Jamie Stack reduced the deficit to just one point.

Cork pulled away however and a Shane Aherne goal in the 28th minute of the second half put them five points clear. The sides exchanged points over the final minutes as Cork managed to hold on.

The result means that Cork can progress to the Munster MFC final unless Clare can defeat Kerry next Thursday 23 May.

Leinster MFC

Westmeath 4-12 Carlow 0-8

Offaly 0-13 Dublin 2-13

Meath 6-13 Wexford 0-7

Wicklow 5-18 Louth 0-10

Munster MFC

Clare 0-14 Cork 3-9

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie