Leinster minor champions Meath book quarter-final spot while Cork close in on Munster decider

REIGNING CHAMPIONS MEATH have booked a place in the Electric Ireland Leinster MFC quarter-finals following a comprehensive win over Wexford.

The Royals hit three goals in one minute on the way to a 6-13 to 0-7 victory at Páirc Tailteann.

Shane Smyth, Eoghan Frayne and Niall Finnerty all popped up to find the net for the hosts in that 60-second burst while Evan Corrigan, David Bell and Barry Thompson also raised green flags for Meath.

The hosts were just three points in front inside the opening half-hour of the game, with Corrigan’s goal putting some distance between the sides before half-time.

Meath went on to dominate the tie after the restart and the result ensures they will now prepare for a quarter-final clash with either Longford or Laois on 1 June. That game is down for decision on Saturday.

Source: Meath GAA Twitter Page.

Elsewhere in Leinster, Wicklow also progressed to the quarter-finals after a 23-point victory over Louth.

Wicklow made a blistering start to the tie, with a brace of goals from Matthew Ging and another from Eoin Doyle powering them into a 3-4 to 0-3 lead.

Joe Prendergast and Conor Fulham also found the net in the second half as Wicklow ran out comfortable winners.

The result sees Wicklow set-up a quarter-final against Dublin, while Louth bow out of the group stage of the Leinster MFC.

Dublin will go through to that quarter-final with three straight victories following their 2-13 to 0-13 result against Offaly.

First-half goals from Robbie Bloger and Fionn Murray proved to be crucial scores for the Dubs as they held a five-point lead heading into the break.

Offaly were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute which Dublin keeper Hugh O’Sullivan managed to save. The referee pointed to the spot again immediately after, but the second attempt from the spot was sent wide.

Source: Dublin GAA Twitter Page.

Westmeath also booked a place in the quarter-finals after easily accounting for Carlow. Westmeath hit four goals throughout their 16-point win, with Shane Reid hitting a hat-trick while Luke Buckley also hit the back of the net.

In Munster, Cork edged out Clare in their Phase Two clash, to take a huge step towards reaching the provincial decider.

The sides were tied at 1-4 to 0-7 in Cusack Park, with Cork’s goal coming from Ryan O’Donovan.

Keith O’Driscoll clinched a second goal for the visitors in the second half to help them into a three-point lead, before points from Conor Hassett, Shane Meehan and Jamie Stack reduced the deficit to just one point.

Cork pulled away however and a Shane Aherne goal in the 28th minute of the second half put them five points clear. The sides exchanged points over the final minutes as Cork managed to hold on.

The result means that Cork can progress to the Munster MFC final unless Clare can defeat Kerry next Thursday 23 May.

Leinster MFC

Westmeath 4-12 Carlow 0-8

Offaly 0-13 Dublin 2-13

Meath 6-13 Wexford 0-7

Wicklow 5-18 Louth 0-10

Munster MFC

Clare 0-14 Cork 3-9

