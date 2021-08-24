Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

West Ham teenager Mipo Odubeko yet to commit to international football with Ireland

The talented striker won’t be included in the Irish U21 squad to be named later this week.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,575 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5530404
File photo of Mipo Odubeko playing for the Ireland U17s.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Mipo Odubeko playing for the Ireland U17s.
File photo of Mipo Odubeko playing for the Ireland U17s.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEST HAM UNITED striker Mipo Odubeko has yet to make a decision on his international future and so will not be included in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad named later this week.

Odubeko was named in the Irish U21 squad in March of this year but subsequently withdrew, explained by the FAI as a mutual decision to manage his workload following a recent return from injury. 

He was not named in the subsequent U21 squad for the triple-header of friendlies in June, however, and The42 understands Odubeko’s camp are taking time to examine the player’s international options.

Nothing has changed on that front, and while the the FAI are keeping the door open to his coming on board, it’s understood that Odubeko won’t be named in the squad for next month’s European championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Luxembourg, which will be announced by manager Jim Crawford on Friday. 

Odubeko was born in Dublin and has played for Ireland at U17 level, but is also eligible to represent Nigeria. The FA are also understood to be exploring his eligibility to play for England, where Odubeko has lived since the age of 15. 

Having played for Crumlin United and then Saint Joseph’s Boys in Ireland, Odubeko moved to England and ultimately signed for Manchester United, having initially been set to sign a deal with Manchester City. He turned down a professional contract offer at United, and amid reported interest from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, signed for West Ham United, for whom he made two senior appearances in the FA Cup last season. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He was a regular fixture in the Hammers’ Premier League matchday squads in the latter half of last season, though did not make a league appearance. He has not been involved in the Premier League squads so far this season, but has scored twice in two appearances for the club’s U23s. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie