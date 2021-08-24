West Ham teenager Mipo Odubeko yet to commit to international football with Ireland

WEST HAM UNITED striker Mipo Odubeko has yet to make a decision on his international future and so will not be included in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad named later this week.

Odubeko was named in the Irish U21 squad in March of this year but subsequently withdrew, explained by the FAI as a mutual decision to manage his workload following a recent return from injury.

He was not named in the subsequent U21 squad for the triple-header of friendlies in June, however, and The42 understands Odubeko’s camp are taking time to examine the player’s international options.

Nothing has changed on that front, and while the the FAI are keeping the door open to his coming on board, it’s understood that Odubeko won’t be named in the squad for next month’s European championship qualifiers against Bosnia and Luxembourg, which will be announced by manager Jim Crawford on Friday.

Odubeko was born in Dublin and has played for Ireland at U17 level, but is also eligible to represent Nigeria. The FA are also understood to be exploring his eligibility to play for England, where Odubeko has lived since the age of 15.

Having played for Crumlin United and then Saint Joseph’s Boys in Ireland, Odubeko moved to England and ultimately signed for Manchester United, having initially been set to sign a deal with Manchester City. He turned down a professional contract offer at United, and amid reported interest from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, signed for West Ham United, for whom he made two senior appearances in the FA Cup last season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

He was a regular fixture in the Hammers’ Premier League matchday squads in the latter half of last season, though did not make a league appearance. He has not been involved in the Premier League squads so far this season, but has scored twice in two appearances for the club’s U23s.