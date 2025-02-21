Mipo Odubeko strike enough for Shelbourne to beat 10-man Waterford

WATERFORD FC 0

SHELBOURNE 1

MIPO ODUBEKO POPPED up with the lone goal as champions Shelbourne made it two wins from two games against the battling 10 men of Waterford FC at the RSC.

Padraig Amond had the first chance on two minutes when he latched onto a long clearance from Stephen McMullan down the left-side on two minutes, and after cutting into the area, but his low shot was saved by Conor Kearns.

The Blues had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Paul Norton six minutes later when Rowan McDonald’s right-wing delivery was knocked down into the path of Tommy Lonergan and although the ball seemed to strike the hand of a defender, the official took his time before awarding a corner-kick.

Advertisement

Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Shelbourne struck for the lead goal on 14 minutes when Evan Caffrey flicked the ball to Sean Boyd, who got past the intentions of Darragh Leahy with ease, before squaring into the centre for Odubeko to finish past McMullan from ten yards.

Odubeko had the ball in the net for a second time on 22 minutes when he headed home inside the six-yard box, but the flag was raised for offside before Ryan Burke was just over with a cracking 25-yard strike at the other end a minute later.

Harry Wood went close for the champions four minutes later when the midfielder picked up possession left of centre on the top of the penalty area, but his effort fizzed wide of Stephen McMullan’s near post before Sean Boyd was rightly cautioned for simulation in the area on the half-hour.

A neat Shels move on 35 minutes created another chance for Mipo Odubeko when he controlled a pass from Caffrey before bringing the ball onto his left-foot, but his well-struck effort from outside the penalty area was well saved by keeper McMullan.

Blues left full-back Ryan Burke wasn’t afraid to have a crack from distance with his 38th minute that saw his deflected effort spin wide of the target as the second-half was all about potential penalties and a red card.

There were two penalty appeals in the space of sixty mad seconds on 53 minutes that were both turned away by referee Paul Norton. The first for the Blues when Conan Noonan skipped past Mark Coyle before crossing for Dean McMenamy before the ball broke for Tommy Lonergan, and although the ball seemed to strike the hand of a visiting defender, the referee was unmoved.

Down the other end, Caffrey went down under a challenge from defender Ryan Burke and with the champions bench animated for a spot-kick, assistant coach Joey O’Brien picked up a yellow card for his reaction to the non-award.

Referee Norton was in the centre of the action once again on 62 minutes when Ryan Burke was dismissed on a straight red card for what the official deemed serious foul play for a follow through in a challenge with Caffrey.

Ellis Chapman could have put the icing on the cake for the visitors in second-half added time, but the former Sligo Rovers player saw his effort from distance flash inches wide of McMullan’s left-hand post as neither keeper were tested in the second period.

WATERFORD FC: McMullan; Bakbooard (White 77), Radkowski, Boyle, Leahy, Burke; McDonald (Roberts 87), McMenamy (Glenfield 77); Lonergan (Pouwels 77), Amond, Noonan.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Gannon, Bone, Barrett, Ledwidge; Coyle (Chapman 78), Caffrey (Coote 67), McInroy (Lunney 67), Wood (Norris 78); Odubeko, Boyd (Martin 84).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).