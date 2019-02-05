This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

183 caps later, Ireland's Darling announces retirement from international hockey

The Three Rock Rovers forward made his debut for the Green Machine in 2006 and went on to play at the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,056 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4477471
Darling during a photo shoot in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Darling during a photo shoot in 2016.
Darling during a photo shoot in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Mitch Darling is calling time on his international career.

The 30-year-old has amassed 183 caps for the Green Machine — scoring 51 goals — since making his debut against England at the age of 18 in 2006.

The forward went on to become a key player for Ireland — winning a European bronze medal in 2015, while appearing at the Olympics Games the following year and the 2018 World Cup.

He also enjoyed club spells in Belgium and the Netherlands, before returning to his local club Three Rock Rovers in 2016.

“I want to thank the coaches who contributed significantly to my development during the early years from Wesley College and Three Rock Rovers,” Darling said.

“I’m eternally grateful to the Irish support staff and management, both past and present, who went above and beyond to help us perform on the pitch.

“As a player I think I really flourished under the tutelage of Paul Revington and Craig Fulton; incredible men and detailed coaches that revolutionised both the game and the players in Ireland.”

“Thanks to everyone who has supported the team over the years, the supporters undoubtedly helped propel the team to where they are today,” he went on. 

“Thank you to Hockey Ireland and all the sporting bodies who supported us during the years. A huge thank you to my wife Erika, Mum, Dad, my brothers and sister for their unconditional support all along the way.

Finally, I just want to wish both the men’s and women’s teams all the very best for the upcoming qualification for Tokyo 2020.”

Michael Darling celebrates scoring their second goal with Eugene Magee Celebrating a goal at the 2016 Olympic Games. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Head coach Alexander Cox added: “I want to congratulate Mitch on an amazing international career with The Green Machine. He has had an important influence on the successes that the team has enjoyed over the last 10 years.

“Not only because of his outstanding qualities as a player, but also as a great person in the group, we will miss him. As a new chapter in his life starts, I wish him all the best with his family and professional career.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    183 caps later, Ireland's Darling announces retirement from international hockey
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    SCOTLAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie