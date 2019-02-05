183 caps later, Ireland's Darling announces retirement from international hockey

IRELAND HOCKEY STAR Mitch Darling is calling time on his international career.

The 30-year-old has amassed 183 caps for the Green Machine — scoring 51 goals — since making his debut against England at the age of 18 in 2006.

The forward went on to become a key player for Ireland — winning a European bronze medal in 2015, while appearing at the Olympics Games the following year and the 2018 World Cup.

He also enjoyed club spells in Belgium and the Netherlands, before returning to his local club Three Rock Rovers in 2016.

“I want to thank the coaches who contributed significantly to my development during the early years from Wesley College and Three Rock Rovers,” Darling said.

“I’m eternally grateful to the Irish support staff and management, both past and present, who went above and beyond to help us perform on the pitch.

“As a player I think I really flourished under the tutelage of Paul Revington and Craig Fulton; incredible men and detailed coaches that revolutionised both the game and the players in Ireland.”

“Thanks to everyone who has supported the team over the years, the supporters undoubtedly helped propel the team to where they are today,” he went on.

“Thank you to Hockey Ireland and all the sporting bodies who supported us during the years. A huge thank you to my wife Erika, Mum, Dad, my brothers and sister for their unconditional support all along the way.

Finally, I just want to wish both the men’s and women’s teams all the very best for the upcoming qualification for Tokyo 2020.”

Celebrating a goal at the 2016 Olympic Games. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Head coach Alexander Cox added: “I want to congratulate Mitch on an amazing international career with The Green Machine. He has had an important influence on the successes that the team has enjoyed over the last 10 years.

“Not only because of his outstanding qualities as a player, but also as a great person in the group, we will miss him. As a new chapter in his life starts, I wish him all the best with his family and professional career.”

