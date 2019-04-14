This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 14 April, 2019
Salah: Four wins will guide Liverpool to Premier League success

City have the title race in their hands, but the Liverpool’s forward believes his side will be champions if they keep winning.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 8:48 PM
40 minutes ago 2,990 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591949

LIVERPOOL WILL BE champions if they win their last four Premier League games, says Mohamed Salah.

The Reds went back to the top of the table with a 2-0 home win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

Defending champions Manchester City had leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier in the day by winning 3-1 at Crystal Palace but, after Sadio Mane headed in the opener at Anfield, Salah came up with a sensational long-range drive to seal all three points.

Liverpool are now two points ahead of City, who have a game in hand but face a testing trip away to rivals Manchester United on April 24.

Klopp’s side have a run-in that looks more straightforward on paper, with Cardiff City and Newcastle United away and Huddersfield Town and Wolves visiting Anfield.

And Salah feels maximum points from those four fixtures would be enough to give Liverpool their first title of the Premier League era.

“My opinion, yes,” Salah told Sky Sports when asked if he felt four wins would be enough to pip City.

We need to focus on our games. We hope Man City will lose points. The Premier League is the most important thing for me.

“I do follow Man City to see the results. It can help and can push us to perform better. We focus on our game, but I knew the result of Man City [against Palace].”

Salah drew level with City striker Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with his unstoppable strike.

“I didn’t think, I just feel,” he said of his 19th league goal of the season.

I go inside and normally I shoot with the inside of my foot but this one I went for power.

“I was lucky the ball hit the net like that.”

