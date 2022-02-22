Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Advertisement

Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby debut delayed again

There were hopes they would take to the field against Waikato Chiefs on Sunday.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 8:09 AM
36 minutes ago 1,064 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5689611
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

SUPER RUGBY NEWCOMERS Moana Pasifika’s long-awaited debut was postponed for a second time on Tuesday because of safety concerns for players recovering from Covid-19.

The team, one of two new Pacific island entries to this year’s competition alongside Fijian Drua, were ordered to isolate earlier this month after several players tested positive for the virus.

That forced Moana’s first-round match against Auckland Blues last weekend to be postponed but there were hopes they would take to the field against Waikato Chiefs on Sunday.

New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday that Super Rugby’s medical advisory panel had decided there was not enough recovery time for players hit by the virus, meaning the debut has been put on ice again.

NZR head of tournaments Cameron Good said there was no other option.

“Everyone wants to see Moana Pasifika out on the field, and we explored every possibility to make that happen,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“However, we were not willing to compromise player safety and wellbeing.”

Revised dates for the team’s matches have not been set but Good said New Zealand Rugby were committed to staging them.

Fijian Drua had a rude introduction to the southern hemisphere tournament, crashing 40-10 to the NSW Waratahs in Sydney last Friday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie