'I can't wait to pull on the jersey': Elyounoussi keen to impress Celtic on loan from Saints

Elyounoussi will spend this season on loan at Celtic.

Elyounoussi will spend this season on loan at Celtic.

NEW CELTIC SIGNING Mohamed Elyounoussi is keen to impress during his time in Scotland on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old forward joined Saints from Basel last year for a reported £16 million fee, but he failed to score in 16 Premier League appearances.

The Norway international is now looking forward to the prospect of more regular football with the Scottish champions.

“I can’t wait to get started and pull on the jersey for the first time,” he told Celtic’s website. ”It’s an iconic, historic club so it’s a great move for me.

“I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here [for Molde in 2015]. So I’m really happy to come here.

“Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I’m proud to be a part of the club.”

Elyounoussi joins Fraser Forster in moving to Celtic from St Mary’s Stadium for the remainder of 2019-20.

“Everyone at Saints would like to wish Moi well for the rest of the season,” Southampton said.

Celtic visit Rangers in the Old Firm Derby tomorrow.

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!