France prop Haouas gets three-week ban for punch against Scotland

FRANCE PROP MOHAMED Haouas has been handed a three-week ban for his punch against Scotland in the Six Nations last weekend.

25-year-old Montpellier man Haouas was red-carded for his punch on Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie in the first half of the game and has been suspended at a disciplinary hearing in London today.

Found guilty of infringing Law 9.12 (striking), Haouas’ foul play was deemed to warrant a mid-range entry point of a six-week suspension.

Haouas lines up his punch on Jamie Ritchie. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

However, the independent disciplinary committee decided to reduce that by three weeks “to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level),” according to a Six Nations statement.

The four-times capped Haouas will be free to resume playing for his club on 14 April.

The disciplinary committee reminded the prop of his right of appeal.

