Wednesday 11 March, 2020
France prop Haouas gets three-week ban for punch against Scotland

The 25-year-old had three weeks shaved off for his “good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience.”

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 5:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,441 Views 4 Comments
FRANCE PROP MOHAMED Haouas has been handed a three-week ban for his punch against Scotland in the Six Nations last weekend.

25-year-old Montpellier man Haouas was red-carded for his punch on Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie in the first half of the game and has been suspended at a disciplinary hearing in London today.

Found guilty of infringing Law 9.12 (striking), Haouas’ foul play was deemed to warrant a mid-range entry point of a six-week suspension.

mohamed-haouas-clashes-with-jamie-ritchie-off-the-ball Haouas lines up his punch on Jamie Ritchie. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

However, the independent disciplinary committee decided to reduce that by three weeks “to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level),” according to a Six Nations statement.

The four-times capped Haouas will be free to resume playing for his club on 14 April.

The disciplinary committee reminded the prop of his right of appeal.

“The France prop forward, Mohamed Haouas, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee in London today,” reads the Six Nations statement.

“Mr Haouas had received a red card in the match in the Guinness Six Nations Championship between Scotland and France on 8 March 2020 at BT Murrayfield. The red card was issued for an infringement of Law 9.12 (striking) when, in the  36th minute of the match, he struck the Scotland flanker, Jamie Ritchie.

“Mr Haouas accepted that he had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee, which comprised Roger Morris (Wales), Leon Lloyd (England) and Lawrence Sephaka (South Africa), heard evidence and submissions from Mr Haouas and his legal counsel, Louis Weston (as well as from Six Nations’ legal representative). The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Haouas had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.12) and that it had warranted a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level). Mr Haouas is therefore suspended for three weeks and, given his playing schedule, he is free to resume playing on Tuesday, 14 April 2020. He was reminded of his right of appeal.”

Murray Kinsella
