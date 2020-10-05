BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

PSG sign Kean on loan from Everton

The 20-year-old scored just two goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season.

By AFP Monday 5 Oct 2020, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 704 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5223609
Moise Kean challenged by West Brom's Irish defender Dara O'Shea.
Image: PA
Moise Kean challenged by West Brom's Irish defender Dara O'Shea.
Moise Kean challenged by West Brom's Irish defender Dara O'Shea.
Image: PA

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE signed Italy international Moise Kean on loan from Premier League club Everton, the French champions announced on Sunday.

In a statement, PSG said Kean had arrived on a loan deal until 30 June next year which has no option to buy.

“I am delighted to join such an ambitious club with such a strong reputation in my country,” striker Kean told the club’s website.

“I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Kean, 20, arrives in the French capital after a poor debut season at Everton in which he scored just two goals in 31 Premier League matches for the Toffees.

He will hope to recapture the form he showed for Juve and Italy before his move to England, with a series of strong performances and goals as a teenage sensation exciting fans in his home country.

Kean joins compatriots Alessandro Florenzi, who also arrived on loan in the summer transfer window, and Marco Verratti in Paris. All three were called up by Roberto Mancini for the latest Italy squad.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie