PSG sign Kean on loan from Everton

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE signed Italy international Moise Kean on loan from Premier League club Everton, the French champions announced on Sunday.

In a statement, PSG said Kean had arrived on a loan deal until 30 June next year which has no option to buy.

“I am delighted to join such an ambitious club with such a strong reputation in my country,” striker Kean told the club’s website.

“I look forward to playing alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Kean, 20, arrives in the French capital after a poor debut season at Everton in which he scored just two goals in 31 Premier League matches for the Toffees.

He will hope to recapture the form he showed for Juve and Italy before his move to England, with a series of strong performances and goals as a teenage sensation exciting fans in his home country.

Kean joins compatriots Alessandro Florenzi, who also arrived on loan in the summer transfer window, and Marco Verratti in Paris. All three were called up by Roberto Mancini for the latest Italy squad.

© – AFP, 2020