Molumby scores 96th-minute winner, Irish-eligible defender on target

JAYSON MOLUMBY’S goal deep into injury time snatched West Brom a dramatic 2-1 win over play-off rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Adam Armstrong struck on his Baggies debut in the 74th minute and the hosts appeared set to see out the win.

But Wednesday found an equaliser four minutes into stoppage time as Callum Paterson fired home.

Just as it looked like they had been denied all three points, Molumby turned in fellow Ireland international Mikey Johnston’s cross two minutes later to give Albion the victory.

It was all Albion early on with the first chance coming on 18 minutes as Kyle Bartley’s flick from a corner found Karlan Grant but he snatched at it and fired over from eight yards out.

Moments later they went closer as James Beadle kept out a strong header from Torbjorn Heggem, with new man Armstrong striking the post from the rebound.

Beadle was then called into action again as Isaac Price and Armstrong linked well to find Grant but he was smothered by the keeper.

Despite Albion dominating the first period, Wednesday almost took an unlikely lead before the break but Joe Wildsmith was equal to Djeidi Gassama’s low shot.

It took the hosts seconds to charge out of the blocks after the restart.

A quick passing move down the left set Grant clear and his cut-back found Grady Diangana, but his goalbound effort was blocked by substitute Marvin Johnson, who moments later turned a cross onto his post.

Wednesday thought they had taken the lead against the run of play. The Baggies appealed for offside as Gassama was played in, before cutting back inside and firing across the goal and past Wildsmith.

Albion players strongly protested and, after referee Tom Nield consulted his assistant, the goal was disallowed – with Josh Windass adjudged to have been interfering with play as the shot came in.

Baggies boss Tony Mowbray turned to his bench in a bid to break the deadlock and his changes paid off.

On 74 minutes, new loanee Will Lankshear found fellow substitute Tom Fellows whose cross found Armstrong.

The debutant, on loan from Southampton, then did the rest as he guided a volley past the dive of Beadle.

Wednesday came on strong and four minutes into added time looked to have salvaged a point when Paterson fired home from a cross after Heggem had blocked his initial effort.

The points were all set to be shared but Albion had other ideas, as two minutes from time they found a dramatic winner.

Molumby’s close-range finish from a corner found the net to give Mowbray’s side all three points.

Both sets of players became engaged in a scuffle at the full-time whistle, with West Brom defender Kyle Bartley shown a red card for appearing to raise an arm towards Wednesday’s Svante Ingelsson.

Elsewhere, Irish-eligible Dennis Cirkin made amends for giving away a first-half penalty with a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Sunderland at home to Watford in the Championship.

The Black Cats took an early lead thanks to Luke O’Nien but looked set to suffer their first home defeat of the season after Tom Dele-Bashiru’s penalty and a stunning effort from Imran Louza in the first minute of the second half.

Cirkin had gifted Watford their leveller with a needless foul on striker Mamadou Doumbia late in the first half, but the left-back made up for that mistake when he bundled in Enzo Le Fee’s corner in the 89th minute.

Sunderland then had two glorious chances to win it in stoppage time, but Watford’s debutant goalkeeper Egil Selvik denied Wilson Isidor and Le Fee.

The draw left Regis Le Bris’ promotion hopefuls fourth in the table.

Watford at least halted their slide after three successive defeats, but under-pressure boss Tom Cleverley will be frustrated to have lost two points late on. His side have won just one of their last nine and have only been victorious three times on the road this season.

Buoyed by their thrilling victory at Middlesbrough last time out, Sunderland were first to threaten, with impressive January signing Le Fee unsurprisingly involved. He started the move that led to Chris Rigg’s low shot from inside the box being saved by Selvik.

Le Fee had a hand in Sunderland’s well-worked opener in the 16th minute.

The Frenchman’s corner was met by Trai Hume at the back post and O’Nien was on hand to nod in his first goal since the second weekend of the season.

Sunderland were not at their best in the first half and gifted Watford their leveller two minutes before the break.

Anthony Patterson initially made a brilliant save to keep out Doumbia’s close-range header, but the striker was then needlessly fouled by Cirkin inside the box as he chased down the loose ball. It was a blatant penalty and Dele-Bashiru made no mistake from the spot.

Having been pegged back late in the first half, Sunderland were stunned less than 60 seconds after the restart when Louza fired the visitors in front with a superb goal.

Edo Kayembe powered through three Sunderland players before touching the ball back to Louza, who took a touch to steady himself and then curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Sunderland struggled to create openings and looked set for defeat until Cirkin met Le Fee’s corner from the left at the death.

The Black Cats then pushed for a stoppage-time winner but were twice denied by Selvik.

Elsewhere, in League One, Ireland U21 international Alex Murphy was on target for Bolton, his first goal since joining the club on loan from Newcastle.

The former Galway defender helped Bolton earn a stunning 4-3 victory over Crawley Town to leave them seventh in the table, while ex-Ireland U21 international Rory Feely was sent off for the visitors.

