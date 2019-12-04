European bronze for McSharry as Sligo 19-year-old clocks new Irish senior record

IRISH TEENAGE SWIMMING sensation Mona McSharry has bagged a brilliant bronze medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

The Sligo 19-year-old recorded a new Irish senior record of 29.87 from lane eight in the 50m breaststroke.

McSharry was competing at a senior international meet for the first time since a glandular fever setback earlier this year, and battled hard to take her place on the podium and collect a medal.

A heat time of 30.51 saw her qualify for a semi-final and 30.31 there saw her into the final earlier.

WOW WOW WOW It’s a BRONZE Medal for Mona McSharry in the 50m Breaststroke from Lane 8!!! A new IRISH SENIOR RECORD of 29.87! Incredible stuff!! 🇮🇪☘️🥉 pic.twitter.com/9rVnxLWxhi — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 4, 2019

Fellow Irish duo Niamh Coyne and Molly Mayne failed to reach the last 16 in the same event, but Coyne recorded a PB of 31.10 while it was a senior debut for 14-year-old Mayne.

In the 100m backstroke, Danielle Hill also landed an Irish senior record. Belfast native Hill broke the minute-mark for the first time in her career in this morning’s heats, but went one better in the semi-final as she smashed Melanie Nocher’s 2011 record of 59.30 in 58.62.

In the men’s 50m Breastroke, Darragh Greene clocked a PB of 26.78 but narrowly missed out on a place in the final. The Longford star returns to the pool for the 200m Breastroke heats in the morning.

Shane Ryan earlier. Source: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

It was a successful opening day for Team Ireland in the Scottish capital, with Limerick’s Eoin Corby clocking a new Irish junior record time in the 50m backstroke (27.50), as many others set new PBs.

The quartet of Shane Ryan, Curtis Coulter, Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan smashed the Irish record by over three seconds in the heats of the men’s 4x50m freestyle relay — though their time of 1.27.06 wasn’t enough in the grand scheme of things.

