McSharry just misses out on medal as Walshe finishes sixth in two finals Stateside

MONA MCSHARRY JUST missed out on a medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Carmel, Indiana, finishing fourth in the 50m Breaststroke final.

The Olympic 100m Breaststroke bronze medallist clocked 29.82.

Estonia 18-year-old Eneli Jefimova won in a time of 29.33, while Belgium’s Florine Gaspard Belgium (29.58) and Anna Elendt of Germany (29.80) finished second and third respectively.

McSharry, who set a new Irish record in the 200m Breaststroke on Friday, was the fourth fastest qualifier in 29.94 after finishing second to Elendt in her heat.

Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe finished sixth in the finals of the 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.

Walshe bagged bronze in the 200m Butterfly as she also set an Irish record earlier in the weekend, but the Irish duo couldn’t add another medal on Sunday.

The Dubliner touched in 57.27 in the 100m Butterfly, and 2:07.31 in the 200m IM.

Walshe was the fifth fastest qualifier for the former, and fourth for the latter.

USA’s Gretchen Walsh capped a record-setting week at the short course swimming World Cup event with a dominant triumph in the 100m Butterfly.

Advertisement

Walsh, who lowered her own world record in the 50m fly on Saturday, couldn’t top her 100m fly world mark, but her winning time of 53.69 was more than a second-faster than runner-up Alexandria Perkins, who clocked an Australian record of 54.93.

American Alex Walsh won the other final Walshe contested: the 200m IM in 2:04.76.

Elsewhere, Australia’s five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown turned the tables on world record-holder Regan Smith in the women’s 200m Backstroke with a win in 1:58.86.

Smith, who rallied to beat McKeown in the 100m back on Saturday, settled for second in 2:00.07.

Lani Pallister added another win for Aussie women in the 800m Freestyle in 8:02.02.

Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands won the men’s 200m Breaststroke, holding off a late charge from French star Leon Marchand to win in 2:01.63.

Corbeau, who also won the 100m Breaststroke, led by almost a second at the 100m mark and hung on as Marchand — winner of four gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and two individual medley golds at the World Championships in Singapore this year — closed the gap.

Marchand’s runner-up finish in 2:02.00 means he departs Carmel without a victory, having finished second in the 200m backstroke and third in the 400m free on Friday and second to training partner Shaine Casas in the 200m medley on Saturday.

– © AFP 2025

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy