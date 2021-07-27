Mona McSharry eighth in 100m Breaststroke final after incredible Olympic run

IRELAND SWIMMING SENSATION Mona McSharry finished eighth in her 100m Breastsroke final at her first Olympic Games.

Just the second Irish swimmer to make an Olympic final, and first in 25 years, the 20-year-old Sligo native clocked a time of 1:06.94 in an exceptional field.

Competing from lane eight at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, McSharry got off to a strong start and held her own. Turning in 31.68 seconds in eighth place, it was there she stayed as the world-class line-up featuring Olympic champion, USA’s Lilly King, current European champion Sophie Hansson of Sweden and the fastest qualifier, Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa, took over.

Though it was USA’s Lydia Jacoby who stunned the favourites to win in 1:04.95, with Schoenmaker second in 1:05.22 and King relinquishing her title to finish third in 1:05.54.

“It’s a bit of mixed emotions,” McSharry, who has swam three consistent races at Tokyo 2020 in under 1:07 so far, told RTÉ afterwards. “It was an amazing race, I wish I could have brought a little bit more, but at the end of the day, I put in a good fight and I’m happy with how I did.

“I’m happy to come away from my first Olympics with an eighth place, it’s really not that bad. I’ll take it!

“I love that the whole nation is behind me,” she added. “Thank you to everyone who got up to watch it, and for supporting me. Making a final was my target for 2024, so we’re going to have to sit down and make some new targets! It’s amazing.”

Cool, calm, collected with coach Benjamin Higson before the race. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

McSharry’s stunning performance yesterday and time of 1:06.59 – just 0.3 seconds off her Irish senior record – saw her finish fourth in her semi-final, and qualified in eighth place.

The Grange native finished her heat in third, clocking a time of 1:06.39

A scholarship student at the University of Tennessee, McSharry won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in 2017 and has enjoyed an outstanding rise over the past few years.

No matter the result this morning, getting there was an astonishing achievement by McSharry, and a seismic boost for Irish swimming.

She now faces into the heats of the 200m breaststroke on Wednesday.

