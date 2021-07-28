Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

McSharry sets new Irish record in the 200m breaststroke

The 20-year-old swimmer finished second in her heat but narrowly missed out on a spot in the semi-final.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,569 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5508051
Ireland's Mona McSharry.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland's Mona McSharry.
Ireland's Mona McSharry.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRISH SWIMMER MONA McSharry continues to impress at her first Olympic Games. 

Having reached the 100m women’s breaststroke final, where she finished eighth, the 20-year-old from Sligo was up in Heat 1 of the 200m breaststroke this morning. 

Starting in Lane 6, McSharry put in a strong performance to claim second place behind Kristyna Horska of the Czech Republic.

Her time of 2:25.08 is a new Irish record but unfortunately wasn’t enough to see her progress to the semi-final.

With the top 16 spots up for grabs, McSharry was 20th overall. 

 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie