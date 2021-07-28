McSharry sets new Irish record in the 200m breaststroke

IRISH SWIMMER MONA McSharry continues to impress at her first Olympic Games.

Having reached the 100m women’s breaststroke final, where she finished eighth, the 20-year-old from Sligo was up in Heat 1 of the 200m breaststroke this morning.

Starting in Lane 6, McSharry put in a strong performance to claim second place behind Kristyna Horska of the Czech Republic.

Her time of 2:25.08 is a new Irish record but unfortunately wasn’t enough to see her progress to the semi-final.

With the top 16 spots up for grabs, McSharry was 20th overall.