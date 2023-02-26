Monaghan end Rossies' run as Derry and Louth pick up away victories

MONAGHAN HANDED ROSCOMMON their first Allianz League defeat since 2021, as the Farney County prevailed 0-14 to 0-11 in Clones.

Vinny Corey’s charges stormed into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead in the early stages, as they put the high-flying Rossies firmly on the back foot.

While Davy Burke’s charges found their feet and levelled the contest, Monaghan scored the last two points of the half to lead 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

From there, the Ulster county were always able to keep their noses in front, holding their visitors at bay until the final whistle.

James Crombie / INPHO Ben O'Carroll reacts to a missed chance. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Derry took a major step towards a return to Division 1, with a 2-15 to 0-7 victory over Kildare in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

Advertisement

Rory Gallagher’s side collected their fourth consecutive victory, ahead of next week’s crunch meeting with Dublin.

A Niall Loughlin goal set the Oak Leaf County on their way, as they burst into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead, and they stretched the gap to eight points at the break.

Shane McGuigan then added a second green flag, as the 2022 Ulster champions dominated their hosts throughout.

The Lilywhites – who are yet to score a goal in the National League – remain in the second tier’s relegation zone.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Glenn Ryan's team are struggling for form. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Mickey Harte’s Louth side made it two wins in succession in Division 2, beating Meath 1-15 to 1-12 in Páirc Tailteann.

Colm O’Rourke’s team made a bright start, working their way into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, but a red card to Harry O’Higgins was a significant setback.

The numerical advantage gave the Wee County the impetus to level the scores, as they stuck with their hosts.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

A Donal Keogan goal seemed to be setting the Royals on their way, as they moved into a 1-11 to 0-9 lead.

However, two points from Ciarán Downey and a Craig Lennon goal turned the game on its head, as Louth posted 1-4 without reply.

That proved crucial, as the away side held out for the three-point victory.

Allianz Football League Results

Division 1

Monaghan 0-14 Roscommon 0-11

Division 2

Kildare 0-7 Derry 2-15

Meath 1-12 Louth 1-15

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.