Monaghan send Cavan packing from top flight and ease their own relegation worries

Monaghan 0-14

Cavan 1-8

CAVAN WERE SENT packing to Division 2 after falling to Monaghan by four points in Clones this afternoon.

Conor McManus posted six points, two from play, while Rory Beggan added a brace of frees for the victors.

Monaghan had Jack McCarron dismissed on two yellow cards and manager Malachy O’Rourke sent to the stands in a heated encounter.

The sides were deadlocked at 1-3 to 0-6 at the interval, with Cian Mackey blasting in Cavan’s goal.

But the Farney improved after the break. McCarthy clipped over a brace and then McManus posted two efforts, before Beggan dispatched a long-range free.

While second-half substitute Gearoid McKiernan added two late frees for the Breffni men, Monaghan eased their relegation worries with the deserved win.

