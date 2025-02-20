Monaghan-Cork football league clash moved following request from both counties

THE DIVISION 2 football clash between Monaghan and Cork has been moved to Saturday following a request from both counties.

The Round 4 clash was originally fixed for Sunday in Inniskeen but has been brought forward to Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm at the same venue.

It’s an important match for both sides who are on four points after the first three games. Monaghan will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Roscommon while Cork will be hoping to continue winning ways after picking up their second victory of the league against Westmeath last weekend.

FIXTURE UPDATE; At the request of both Cork & Monaghan, the Allianz Football League tie has been brought forward to Saturday 22nd February 2.30pm at Grattan Park, Inniskeen. pic.twitter.com/2vDMVyNsWV — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) February 20, 2025