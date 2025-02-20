Advertisement
The game will take place in Inniskeen on Saturday. John McVitty/INPHO
Monaghan-Cork football league clash moved following request from both counties

The game has been brought forward from Sunday to Saturday.
9.22pm, 20 Feb 2025

THE DIVISION 2 football clash between Monaghan and Cork has been moved to Saturday following a request from both counties.

The Round 4 clash was originally fixed for Sunday in Inniskeen but has been brought forward to Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm at the same venue.

It’s an important match for both sides who are on four points after the first three games. Monaghan will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Roscommon while Cork will be hoping to continue winning ways after picking up their second victory of the league against Westmeath last weekend.

