Donegal dominate in second half against Monaghan to reach All-Ireland last four

Donegal 1-26 (1-3-20)

Monaghan 1-20 (1-5-10)

DONEGAL’S SECOND-HALF brilliance has propelled them into the All-Ireland semi-final for the second successive season.

Trailing by seven at the break against Monaghan in the opening tie of quarter-final weekend, 1-15 to 0-11, they turned the game around in the second half to win by six points.

The Ulster champions outscored Monaghan by 0-11 to 0-2 across the last 25 minutes of the game to seal a passage into the last four. Michael Langan’s bullet to the net in the 44th minute provided Donegal with a major boost as they set about overhauling Monaghan.

Gabriel Bannigan’s side exited after a limp second-half showing. They were excellent in the first half, Rory Beggan striking five points, Andrew Woods contributing a pair of two-pointers, and Mícheál Bannigan pounced for a goal in the 27th minute after a poor kickout from Shaun Patton.

That moved them 1-9 to 0-8 in front, and they led 1-15 to 0-11 at half time after Beggan’s booming two-pointer from play, following the buzzer.

Donegal looked to be fading, the six-day turnaround and hectic schedule catching up with them, but Ciarán Thompson was one source of scoring inspiration with two-pointers.

Donegal's Michael Langan and Monaghan's Stephen O'Hanlon. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Jim McGuinness shared some ‘harsh words’ in the dressing room after a ‘big wake-up call,’ as described by Man of the Match Shane O’Donnell. He finished with 0-3, while Langan top-scored with 1-3 on his 100th Donegal appearance. Michael Murphy hit 0-4, split evenly between play and frees.

The Ulster champions outscored Monaghan 1-15 to 0-5 in the second half – and 0-11 to 0-0 from the 46th to 68th minutes.

While Monaghan were wasteful, with 12 wides in all, and tried to force matters down the stretch, Donegal scored 1-26 from 26 scoring chances and hit just four wides. Three of those were from Murphy, the other courtesy of Roarty in their off-colour first half.

There was an obvious swing around the 50th minute: Beggan’s two-pointed free effort crashing off the post, Woods sending the follow-up shot wide, before Langan levelled matters at the other end.

Donegal got joy from the bench too, Patrick McBrearty stepping up with two important points. They now march on to the All-Ireland semi-finals, and continue their winning streak over Monaghan in championship football – unbeaten since the 2015 Ulster final.

Monaghan’s Aaron Carey and Ryan McHugh of Donegal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Langan 1-3 (1 2pt play), Michael Murphy 0-4 (0-2f), Conor O’Donnell 0-4, Ciarán Thompson 0-4 (2 2pt play), Oisín Gallen 0-3, Shane O’Donnell 0-3, Peadar Mogan 0-2, Patrick McBrearty 0-2, Ryan McHugh 0-1.

Scorers for Monaghan: Rory Beggan 0-5 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free, 0-1 ’45), Micheál Bannigan 1-2 (0-1f), Andrew Woods 0-4 (2 2pt play), Stephen O’Hanlon 0-3, Conor McCarthy 0-2, David Garland 0-2 (1 2pt play), Ryan O’Toole 0-1, Ciarán McNulty 0-1.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

26. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

25. Caolan McColgan (St Patrick’s Muff), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Subs

10. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair) for McColgan (40)

8. Jason McGee (Corduff, Monaghan) for McFadden (45)

22. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) for Gallen (49)

19. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for Ryan McHugh (56)

24. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) for Murphy (66)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Mícheál McCarville (Scotstown), 20. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels)

10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

21. Ciarán McNulty (Inniskeen), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 15. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

Subs

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) for McAnespie (inj) (40)

18. Louis Kelly (Truagh Gaels) for McCarville (50)

25. David Garland (Donaghmoyne) for McNulty (50)

26. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland) for McCarthy (59)

19. Darren Hughes (Scotstown) for Mohan (59)

24. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin) for Garland (blood) (60)

Garland for Mooney (62)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

- With reporting from Fintan O’Toole.