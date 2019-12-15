Banty names 36-man Monaghan panel for 2020 inter-county football season

SEAMUS ‘BANTY’ MCENANEY has named his Monaghan senior football panel for the 2020 inter-county season.
McEnaney’s return for a second stint at the helm was confirmed in September, with the former Meath and Wexford boss previously holding the position between 2004 and 2010.
He took the reins back from Malachy O’Rourke, who led the county to famous Ulster title wins in 2013 and 2015 and to the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2018, in his seven-year tenure.
McEnaney has released a 36-man panel through Monaghan GAA, with 19 clubs represented in his second coming. Ballybay star defender Ryan Wylie takes over as captain, while Latton’s Kieran Duffy has been named vice-captain.
After the retirements of Clontibret duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey, the county champions have four players included — one of those long-time star forward Conor McManus.
Scotstown, whose five-in-a-row bid was ended in the decider, are the club with the most representatives in six. Goalkeeper Rory Beggan and brothers Darren and Kieran Hughes are among the Scotstown contingent.
Banty is without another stalwart, Gavin Doogan, who followed Mone and Corey into retirement, though he’s on a magical run with his club Magheracloone Mitchells.
The panel in full, released by Monaghan GAA, can be found below, while the Ulster men open their 2020 campaign on the 29 December against Derry in the McKenna Cup.
Monaghan senior panel for 2020
Aughnamullen
Michael Bannigan
Ballybay
Christopher McGuinness
Dessie Ward
Drew Wylie
Ryan Wylie (Captain)
Blackhill
Phillip Donnelly
Castleblayney
Dermot Malone
Clones
Fintan Kelly
James Mealiff
Clontibret
Conor McManus
Conor Boyle
Killian Lavelle
Michael Paul O’Dowd
Corduff
Keith Mc Enaney
Pádraic Keenan
Currin
Jack McCarron
Doohamlet
Barry McBennett
Barry McGinn
Colin Walshe
Emyvale
Robbie McAllister
Ryan McAnespie
Inniskeen
Andrew Woods
Latton
Aaron Mulligan
Kieran Duffy (Vice Captain)
Magheracloone
David Kirk
Monaghan Harps
Kevin Loughran
Oram
Jason Irwin
Scotstown
Conor Mc Carthy
Darren Hughes
Kieran Hughes
Rory Beggan
Ryan O Toole
Shane Carey
Seán Mc Dermotts
Niall Kearns
Truagh
Gary Mohan
Tyholland
Karl O’Connell.
