This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Banty names 36-man Monaghan panel for 2020 inter-county football season

Star defender Ryan Wylie will captain the Farney county,

By Emma Duffy Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 12:36 PM
25 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4934486
Seamus McEnaney, while in charge of the Monaghan minors in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Seamus McEnaney, while in charge of the Monaghan minors in 2018.
Seamus McEnaney, while in charge of the Monaghan minors in 2018.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SEAMUS ‘BANTY’ MCENANEY has named his Monaghan senior football panel for the 2020 inter-county season. 

McEnaney’s return for a second stint at the helm was confirmed in September, with the former Meath and Wexford boss previously holding the position between 2004 and 2010. 

He took the reins back from Malachy O’Rourke, who led the county to famous Ulster title wins in 2013 and 2015 and to the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2018, in his seven-year tenure.

McEnaney has released a 36-man panel through Monaghan GAA, with 19 clubs represented in his second coming. Ballybay star defender Ryan Wylie takes over as captain, while Latton’s Kieran Duffy has been named vice-captain.

After the retirements of Clontibret duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey, the county champions have four players included — one of those long-time star forward Conor McManus.

ryan-wylie Ryan Wylie will captain the side. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scotstown, whose five-in-a-row bid was ended in the decider, are the club with the most representatives in six. Goalkeeper Rory Beggan and brothers Darren and Kieran Hughes are among the Scotstown contingent.

Banty is without another stalwart, Gavin Doogan, who followed Mone and Corey into retirement, though he’s on a magical run with his club Magheracloone Mitchells.

The panel in full, released by Monaghan GAA, can be found below, while the Ulster men open their 2020 campaign on the 29 December against Derry in the McKenna Cup.

Monaghan senior panel for 2020

Aughnamullen
Michael Bannigan

Ballybay
Christopher McGuinness
Dessie Ward
Drew Wylie
Ryan Wylie (Captain)

Blackhill
Phillip Donnelly

Castleblayney
Dermot Malone

Clones
Fintan Kelly
James Mealiff

Clontibret
Conor McManus
Conor Boyle
Killian Lavelle
Michael Paul O’Dowd

Corduff
Keith Mc Enaney
Pádraic Keenan

Currin
Jack McCarron

Doohamlet
Barry McBennett
Barry McGinn
Colin Walshe

Emyvale
Robbie McAllister
Ryan McAnespie

Inniskeen
Andrew Woods

Latton
Aaron Mulligan
Kieran Duffy (Vice Captain)

Magheracloone
David Kirk

Monaghan Harps
Kevin Loughran

Oram
Jason Irwin

Scotstown
Conor Mc Carthy
Darren Hughes
Kieran Hughes
Rory Beggan
Ryan O Toole
Shane Carey

Seán Mc Dermotts
Niall Kearns

Truagh
Gary Mohan

Tyholland
Karl O’Connell.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie