Banty names 36-man Monaghan panel for 2020 inter-county football season

Seamus McEnaney, while in charge of the Monaghan minors in 2018.

SEAMUS ‘BANTY’ MCENANEY has named his Monaghan senior football panel for the 2020 inter-county season.

McEnaney’s return for a second stint at the helm was confirmed in September, with the former Meath and Wexford boss previously holding the position between 2004 and 2010.

He took the reins back from Malachy O’Rourke, who led the county to famous Ulster title wins in 2013 and 2015 and to the last four of the All-Ireland series in 2018, in his seven-year tenure.

McEnaney has released a 36-man panel through Monaghan GAA, with 19 clubs represented in his second coming. Ballybay star defender Ryan Wylie takes over as captain, while Latton’s Kieran Duffy has been named vice-captain.

After the retirements of Clontibret duo Dessie Mone and Vinny Corey, the county champions have four players included — one of those long-time star forward Conor McManus.

Ryan Wylie will captain the side. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scotstown, whose five-in-a-row bid was ended in the decider, are the club with the most representatives in six. Goalkeeper Rory Beggan and brothers Darren and Kieran Hughes are among the Scotstown contingent.

Banty is without another stalwart, Gavin Doogan, who followed Mone and Corey into retirement, though he’s on a magical run with his club Magheracloone Mitchells.

The panel in full, released by Monaghan GAA, can be found below, while the Ulster men open their 2020 campaign on the 29 December against Derry in the McKenna Cup.

Monaghan senior panel for 2020

Aughnamullen

Michael Bannigan

Ballybay

Christopher McGuinness

Dessie Ward

Drew Wylie

Ryan Wylie (Captain)

Blackhill

Phillip Donnelly

Castleblayney

Dermot Malone

Clones

Fintan Kelly

James Mealiff

Clontibret

Conor McManus

Conor Boyle

Killian Lavelle

Michael Paul O’Dowd

Corduff

Keith Mc Enaney

Pádraic Keenan

Currin

Jack McCarron

Doohamlet

Barry McBennett

Barry McGinn

Colin Walshe

Emyvale

Robbie McAllister

Ryan McAnespie

Inniskeen

Andrew Woods

Latton

Aaron Mulligan

Kieran Duffy (Vice Captain)

Magheracloone

David Kirk

Monaghan Harps

Kevin Loughran

Oram

Jason Irwin

Scotstown

Conor Mc Carthy

Darren Hughes

Kieran Hughes

Rory Beggan

Ryan O Toole

Shane Carey

Seán Mc Dermotts

Niall Kearns

Truagh

Gary Mohan

Tyholland

Karl O’Connell.

