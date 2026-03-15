Monaghan relegated as Galway leave Inniskeen with two precious points

Monaghan 2-9

Galway 1-20

MONAGHAN WERE RELEGATED to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday, as Galway took a significant step towards their own top-flight survival with an eight-point win in Inniskeen.

Galway were well on their way to victory when they led by four at half-time after playing into the breeze, with Oisín Mac Donnacha lashing home their only goal in the 15th minute.

A scrappy opening half saw Monaghan struggle to cut through the Galway defence, with two points from Mícheál Bannigan and a two-point free by Jack McCarron all they had to show for their efforts, while Rob Finnerty, Dylan McHugh and Matthew Tierney were among the scorers for the Tribesmen.

Tierney and Finnerty added to Galway’s tally after the restart and while Monaghan responded with a goal from Dessie Ward, they never looked like being able to catch up with the visitors. With John Maher giving an influential performance in midfield, Galway also had a major impact off the bench from 2024 Footballer of the Year Paul Conroy, who landed two efforts from outside the arc. After waiting until midway through the second half for their first two-pointer, Galway ended up with four as Conroy’s brace was matched by Finnerty, who top-scored with 0-8.

Mícheál McCarville fired home a late consolation goal for Monaghan, but their winless run continues, confirming their relegation to Division Two.

Galway, meanwhile, move on to six points in the table and they know that if they take anything from their final-round game against Dublin, they will be secure in the top flight for 2027.

Scorers for Monaghan: Mícheál Bannigan 0-3; Mícheál McCarville 1-0; Dessie Ward

1-0; Jack McCarron 0-2 (1 2-pt-f); Stephen O’Hanlon 0-2; Rory Beggan 0-2 (1 2-pt-f).



Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-8 (1 2-pt, 1 2-pt-f, 2f); Paul Conroy 0-4 (2 2-pt);

Matthew Tierney 0-3; Oisín Mac Donnacha 1-0; Dylan McHugh 0-1; John Maher 0-1;

Colm Costello 0-1; Seán Kelly 0-1; Céin D’Arcy 0-1.

Monaghan:

1 Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Daragh McElearney, 3. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

26. Louis Kelly, 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 5. Cameron Dowd (Clones)

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8. Mícheál McCarville, 9. Karl Gallagher

12. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen), 15. Stephen

O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

20. David Garland (Donaghmoyne), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 24. Jack McCarron

(Scotstown)

Subs: 10. Fionán Carolan (Carrickmacross) for Carey, 13. Oisín McGorman (Latton) for

McCarron, 22. Ryan Duffy (Latton)for Kelly (all H-T); 19. Robbie Hanratty

(Castleblayney) for Dowd (53); 25. Eddie Walsh (Killanny) for Woods (61).

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Cian Hernon (Bearna na Forbacha), 4. Jack Glynn

(Claregalway)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin), 6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

8. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra), 9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales), 11. Ciarán Mulhern

(Mountbellew/Moylough), 12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Oisín Mac Donnacha (Naomh Anna, Leitir

Móir), 15. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal).

Subs: 20. Paul Conroy (St. James’) for Mulhern (43); 25. Colm Costello (Dunmore

MacHales) for Mac Donnacha (44); 23. Brian Cogger (Corofin) for Ó Conghaile (58); 19.

Seán Mulkerrin (CLG Oileáin Árann) for Silke (60); 17. Connor Carson (Corofin) for

McGrath (63).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).