Tuesday 14 December 2021
Montpellier report fifth positive Covid test ahead of Champions Cup meeting with Leinster

Both teams postponed training on Monday after reporting positive cases within their squads.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 11:29 AM
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
MONTPELLIER HAVE REPORTED a fifth positive Covid-19 case, casting further doubt on their Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Leinster this week.

The French side are due to host Leinster in a round two clash on Friday night, but both squads have been hit by Covid in the last week.

Yesterday, Leinster cancelled training as a precautionary measure after three players and one member of staff returned positive tests ahead of last Saturday’s win over Bath. The province are due to return to training today following the latest round of testing, and are also set to host their weekly media conference.

Montpellier also postponed training yesterday after reporting four positive tests. Two staff members tested positive on Friday, and two players tested positive following the French side’s defeat away to Exeter on Saturday.

And Montpellier have now confirmed a fifth positive test ahead of the Leinster game. 

“Following the series of tests carried out on Monday, December 13, Montpellier Hérault Rugby formalises a new positive case for Covid-19 within the group,” a Montpellier statement read

“This is the fifth case of contamination detected over a period of seven days in the Hérault workforce, which considerably impacts the preparation for the match against Leinster Rugby scheduled for Friday, December 17.

“In view of the latest results, the people concerned have been isolated and the team is now carrying out training in separate groups before being tested again this Wednesday, December 15.”

In the event of a Champions Cup fixture being cancelled, EPCR award a 28-0 walkover in favour of the team deemed not responsible for the outbreak. 

