Motion to facilitate dual players is defeated at Camogie Congress

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION today decided against implementing a rule geared towards facilitating dual players.

At its Congress, which is taking place virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, 76% of delegates voted against adopting Rule 2.8.

The proposed rule, which was put forward by Dublin, states: “The Camogie Association recognises and supports the concept of a Dual Player, as defined, and will encourage all of its Units to support and facilitate its playing members of all ages, who wish to do so, to play both Camogie and Ladies Football. In doing so, the Camogie Association and all of its Units will be conscious of and promote the welfare of all players.”

The proposal, a version of which was defeated at the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Congress in March, has now also been rejected by the Camogie Association.

Both bodies have been criticised over their commitment to player welfare as a result of fixture clashes which have frequently posed problems for dual players.

This week, the Irish Examiner reported that the associations were at loggerheads on the issue again, with the Cork camogie and ladies football teams scheduled to play championship matches on Saturday, 7 November.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Five players – Ciara McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane – are involved with both Cork panels.

Yesterday, Coppinger told the Examiner that the players would consider boycotting the games if the issue isn’t rectified.

She said: “You might just have to take that step to prove that it is such an issue and hope they can resolve it. You can’t be choosing one over the other. That is just not a possibility anyway.”