Mourinho on Troy Parrott: 'We are taking very good care of him. We cannot tell you every single detail'

JOSE MOURINHO HAS confirmed Troy Parrott will be on the bench for Tottenham’s FA Cup tie with Norwich, while urging patience with the youngster.

The 18-year-old striker came off the bench for the dying moments of the Premier League game against Wolves at the weekend, but Mourinho afterwards reiterated previous claims that the Ireland international was “not ready” for regular first-team football.

Parrott was on target for Spurs’ U23 side on Monday, and with key attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min out with long-term injuries, he has been drafted into the senior squad for Wednesday’s clash with the Canaries.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mourinho told reporters: ”He will be on the bench tomorrow. We are taking very good care of him.

“We cannot tell you every single detail. We are taking care of a player and a young boy. He’s 18 but one month ago he was 17.

“We are taking good care of him. Yesterday we decided it was good for him to play [for the U23s] but only for 45 minutes. The objective was to get some football.

“He has qualities, he has potential. He’s not an end product and he has a lot to develop at every level.

“He’s going to be on the bench tomorrow again. He has two Premier League appearances, something that’s not normal for 18-year-olds.

“He has the privilege of that and training with the first team and the very good people in the academy. Step by step.”

Meanwhile, another Irish youngster may also get a chance in the fifth-round tie tomorrow.

With Teemu Pukki a doubt, 19-year-old Irish striker Adam Idah, who scored a hat-trick in the competition’s third round against Preston, could be handed an opportunity to add to the four appearances he has made so far for Norwich’s first team.

