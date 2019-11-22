Cork and Galway kingpins name teams ahead of All-Ireland club final showdown

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS MOURNEABBEY and first-time finalists Kilkerrin-Clonberne have named their sides for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior club final.

The Cork and Galway kingpins go head-to-head at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds tomorrow [throw-in 5pm, live on TG4], with the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup on the line.

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final — and the same clash in 2015 — which Mourneabbey won before going on to beat Dublin side Foxrock-Cabinteely in the showpiece.

Last December, it was a case of fourth time lucky for Shane Ronayne’s Clyda outfit as they put the hurt and pain of three recent decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a 2016 semi-final loss to bed.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne made it fourth time lucky themselves in this year’s semi-final as Kevin Reidy’s side saw off Fox-Cab.

Mourneabbey, who accounted for Monaghan powerhouse Donaghmoyne in the last four, have named a strong side which shows three 2018 All-Stars in their forward line.

Cork stars Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan are two of four sisters in the starting team, and they’re joined by Dublin All-Ireland winner Noelle Healy in attack. Aisling and Niamh O’Sullivan, and Maire and Sile O’Callaghan are two more sets of sisters in the side.

Likewise, it’s a family affair for Kilkerrin-Clonberne with Nicola and Louise Ward both starting, fresh off their 2019 All-Star wins last weekend. Galway star Olivia Divilly features alongside her sister Siobhan, while underage sensations Lynsey and Eva Noone are two more sisters in the side.

There’ll be plenty of past and present inter-county aces on show from both sides under Saturday Night Lights, with 2004 Galway All-Ireland winning captain Annette Clarke named in Kilkerrin-Clomberne’s midfield.

The intermediate and junior deciders are also down for decision this weekend, with full fixture details included below the teams.

Kilkerrin-Conberne

1. Lisa Murphy

2. Sarah Gormally

3. Aisling Costello

4. Siobhan Fahy

5. Claire Dunleavey

6. Nicola Ward

7. Hannah Noone

8. Annette Clarke

9. Louise Ward

10. Lynsey Noone

11. Siobhan Divilly

12. Chloe Miskell

13. Eva Noone

14. Ailish Morrissey

15. Olivia Divilly

Mourneabbey

1. Meabh O’Sullivan

2. Aisling O’Sullivan

3. Eimear Meaney

4. Sandra Conroy

5. Kathryn Coakley

6. Roisin O’Sullivan

7. Eimear Harrington

8. Maire O’Callaghan

9. Niamh O’Sullivan

10. Ciara O’Sullivan

11. Brid O’Sullivan

12. Noelle Healy

13. Laura Fitzgerald

14. Doireann O’Sullivan

15. Sile O’Callaghan.

Saturday, 23 November

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Final – Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork); Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm. LIVE TG4

All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Club Final – Naomh Pól (Antrim) v Naomh Ciarán (Offaly); Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2.30pm. LIVE on LGFA Facebook Page.

Sunday, 24 November

All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Final – CL MacHale Rovers (Mayo) v Donoughmore (Cork); Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm. LIVE on LGFA Facebook Page.

