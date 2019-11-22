This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork and Galway kingpins name teams ahead of All-Ireland club final showdown

Mourneabbey defend their crown against Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Limerick tomorrow.

By Emma Duffy Friday 22 Nov 2019, 12:27 PM
42 minutes ago 476 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4902220
Mourneabbey star Eimear Meaney and Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain Louise Ward.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Mourneabbey star Eimear Meaney and Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain Louise Ward.
Mourneabbey star Eimear Meaney and Kilkerrin-Clonberne captain Louise Ward.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS MOURNEABBEY and first-time finalists Kilkerrin-Clonberne have named their sides for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior club final.

The Cork and Galway kingpins go head-to-head at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds tomorrow [throw-in 5pm, live on TG4], with the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup on the line. 

It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final — and the same clash in 2015 — which Mourneabbey won before going on to beat Dublin side Foxrock-Cabinteely in the showpiece. 

Last December, it was a case of fourth time lucky for Shane Ronayne’s Clyda outfit as they put the hurt and pain of three recent decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a 2016 semi-final loss to bed. 

Kilkerrin-Clonberne made it fourth time lucky themselves in this year’s semi-final as Kevin Reidy’s side saw off Fox-Cab. 

Mourneabbey, who accounted for Monaghan powerhouse Donaghmoyne in the last four, have named a strong side which shows three 2018 All-Stars in their forward line. 

Cork stars Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan are two of four sisters in the starting team, and they’re joined by Dublin All-Ireland winner Noelle Healy in attack. Aisling and Niamh O’Sullivan, and Maire and Sile O’Callaghan are two more sets of sisters in the side.

Likewise, it’s a family affair for Kilkerrin-Clonberne with Nicola and Louise Ward both starting, fresh off their 2019 All-Star wins last weekend. Galway star Olivia Divilly features alongside her sister Siobhan, while underage sensations Lynsey and Eva Noone are two more sisters in the side. 

There’ll be plenty of past and present inter-county aces on show from both sides under Saturday Night Lights, with 2004 Galway All-Ireland winning captain Annette Clarke named in Kilkerrin-Clomberne’s midfield.

The intermediate and junior deciders are also down for decision this weekend, with full fixture details included below the teams.

Kilkerrin-Conberne

1. Lisa Murphy

2. Sarah Gormally
3. Aisling Costello
4. Siobhan Fahy

5. Claire Dunleavey
6. Nicola Ward
7. Hannah Noone

8. Annette Clarke
9. Louise Ward

10. Lynsey Noone
11. Siobhan Divilly
12. Chloe Miskell

13. Eva Noone
14. Ailish Morrissey
15. Olivia Divilly

Mourneabbey

1. Meabh O’Sullivan

2. Aisling O’Sullivan
3. Eimear Meaney
4. Sandra Conroy

5. Kathryn Coakley
6. Roisin O’Sullivan
7. Eimear Harrington

8. Maire O’Callaghan
9. Niamh O’Sullivan

10. Ciara O’Sullivan
11. Brid O’Sullivan
12. Noelle Healy

13. Laura Fitzgerald
14. Doireann O’Sullivan
15. Sile O’Callaghan.

Saturday, 23 November

  • All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Final – Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork); Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 5pm. LIVE TG4
  • All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Club Final – Naomh Pól (Antrim) v Naomh Ciarán (Offaly); Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2.30pm. LIVE on LGFA Facebook Page.

Sunday, 24 November 

  • All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Final – CL MacHale Rovers (Mayo) v Donoughmore (Cork); Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm. LIVE on LGFA Facebook Page.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie