Moynihan in the hunt at Oman Open, while McDowell makes the cut in Honda Classic

IRELAND’S GAVIN MOYNIHAN is four shots off the lead heading into the final day of the Oman Open.

German Max Kieffer takes a one-shot lead into the final day after he completed just three holes amid difficult conditions.

Moynihan stands at one under par, while India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, Dane Joachim B Hansen and South African Brandon Stone are ahead of him at four under.

Paul Dunne just about made the cut with a second successive 74.

Meanwhile, Graham McDowell made the cut at the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens after shooting birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to scrape through.

South Korean Im Sung-jae holds a share of the lead after he carded an impressive 64, that included seven birdies. Keith Mitchell of the US is level with Sung-jae, while fellow American Lucas Glover is a shot further behind after shooting a 69.

