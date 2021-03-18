BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Mrs Milner perfect in Pertemps for Nolan and Cooper

Six-year-old another winner for Ireland.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 2:32 PM
19 minutes ago 266 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5385039

MRS MILNER CONTINUED the Irish domination at the Cheltenham Festival when winning the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old, trained in County Wexford by Paul Nolan, asserted on the run to the line to land the three-mile stamina test in comfortable fashion.

Redford Road and Potters Hedger were the pace-setters and there were plenty in with chances as the big field approached the penultimate flight.

Mrs Milner was produced through the pack to lead before the last. Despite the attentions of a loose horse, the 12-1 chance kept on strongly to win by five lengths from The Bosses Oscar.

Come On Teddy was half a length back in third, with another length and a half to Milliner in fourth.

