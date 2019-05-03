Earls and Murray start as Munster make three changes for Benetton

THE RETURN TO fitness of both Keith Earls and Conor Murray provides Munster with a welcome fillip heading into their Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton at Thomond Park on Saturday afternoon [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Earls, who hasn’t played since the European quarter-final win over Edinburgh, has recovered from a troublesome thigh injury to start on the left wing, while Murray has been passed fit after pulling up with neck stiffness last weekend.

Earls and Murray are back for Munster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Ireland scrum-half was a last-minute withdrawal from the team to face Connacht but resumes his half-back pairing with Tyler Bleyendaal for the play-offs in the continued absence of Joey Carbery.

Johann van Graan has made three changes in personnel from Connacht, with the other alteration seeing Chris Farrell return to midfield with Dan Goggin the man to drop down to the bench.

The pack remains unchanged as Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row, with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room and Peter O’Mahony, Chris Cloete and CJ Stander completing the side in the back row.

Benetton, meanwhile, have made four changes to their XV for their first-ever Pro14 play-off game, with Italian out-half Tommaso Allan captaining Kieran Crowley’s side for the trip to Limerick.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. John Ryan

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Dan Goggin.

Benetton:

15. Jayden Hayward

14. Ratuva Tavuyara

13. Marco Zanon

12. Luca Morisi

11. Monty Ioane

10. Tommaso Allan (captain)

9. Dewaldt Duvenage

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Luca Bigi

3. Marco Riccioni

4. Marco Lazzaroni

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Abraham Steyn

8. Toa Halafihi.

Replacements:

16. Hame Faiva

17. Derrick Appiah

18. Tiziano Pasquali

19. Irné Herbst

20. Dean Budd

21. Tito Tebaldi

22. Antonio Rizzi

23. Alberto Sgarbi.

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

