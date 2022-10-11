Membership : Access or Sign Up
Haley ruled out of Munster's clash with Bulls while POM remains a doubt

Munster do welcome back nine of their players from the Emerging Ireland tour.

Image: Steve Haag/INPHO
Image: Steve Haag/INPHO

MUNSTER CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony remains a doubt for his side’s URC clash with the Bulls this Saturday evening at Thomond Park.

Graham Rowntree’s men are aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat away to Connacht and will hope to have O’Mahony available. The Ireland international back row has a neck injury and Munster will make a final call on his fitness later this week.

Fullback Mike Haley has definitely been ruled out of this weekend’s game due to a groin injury, while fellow back three players Simon Zebo, Keith Earls, and Andrew Conway are also still sidelined.

With Haley and Zebo out of action, Munster may consider giving Joey Carbery another start in the number 15 shirt after he played there against Connacht, although they have Shane Daly available again after the Emerging Ireland tour.

There is also doubt over second row Fineen Wycherley, who picked up a shoulder issue in the Connacht game.

More positively, Munster are able to welcome back nine of their players back from the Emerging Ireland tour this week.

Daly, Jack Crowley, Tom Ahern, Josh Wycherley, Antoine Frisch, John Hodnett, Diarmuid Barron, Calvin Nash, and Roman Salanoa will all resume training with Munster this week and Rowntree can consider bringing some of them back into his matchday squad.

Wing/centre Liam Coombes is also back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Munster have announced that academy back row Daniel Okeke has had surgery on a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for “the coming months.”

He joins RG Snyman [knee], Earls [thigh], Conway [knee], Simon Zebo [calf], Alex Kendellen [head], Jack Daly [knee], Paddy Kelly [head] on the injury list.

Shannon prop Luke Rigney, who joined the province on a short-term training contract during the summer, has now finished up with Munster.

