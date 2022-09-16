Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

Fekitoa gets debut at 12 in Rowntree's first Munster team of the season

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for tomorrow’s visit to Cardiff in the URC.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 16 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,063 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5868174
Fekitoa joined Munster during the summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fekitoa joined Munster during the summer.
Fekitoa joined Munster during the summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TONGA INTERNATIONAL CENTRE Malakai Fekitoa will make his Munster debut in the number 12 shirt in tomorrow’s URC opener away to Cardiff [KO 3.05pm, RTÉ].

The former All Black joined Munster this summer from Wasps as Damian de Allende left the province and he gets his first chance to impress at Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow.

New Munster boss Graham Rowntree’s team is captained by Jack O’Donoghue in a back row that also includes Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley form the second row.

23-year-old Keynan Knox gets a welcome start at tighthead prop and teams up with Josh Wycherley and Niall Scannell in the front row. 

Paddy Patterson’s strong pre-season is rewarded with the number nine shirt and he partners Ben Healy in the halfbacks, while Ireland international Chris Farrell is alongside Fekitoa in midfield.

Shane Daly gets the nod at fullback and the wing spots are occupied by Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes. The Munster bench includes Dave Kilcoyne, who will make his return from a neck injury, as well as a handful of exciting young players like Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley. 

Meanwhile, leading Wales internationals Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau will make their Cardiff debuts against Munster. Dai Young has also handed his son, Thomas, a starting debut, while former Wallaby Lopeti Timani is set to make his first appearance off the bench.

Munster:

  • 15. Shane Daly
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Chris Farrell
  • 12. Malakai Fekitoa
  • 11. Liam Coombes
  • 10. Ben Healy
  • 9. Paddy Patterson
  • 1. Josh Wycherley
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Fineen Wycherley
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
  • 7. Alex Kendellen
  • 8. Jack O’Sullivan

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. Diarmuid Barron
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Roman Salanoa
  • 19. Tom Ahern
  • 20. John Hodnett
  • 21. Neil Cronin
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Rory Scannell

Cardiff:

  • 15. Liam Williams
  • 14. Owen Lane
  • 13. Rey Lee-Lo
  • 12. Max Llewellyn
  • 11. Josh Adams
  • 10. Jarrod Evans
  • 9. Tomos Williams
  • 1. Rhys Carré
  • 2. Kristian Dacey
  • 3. Dillon Lewis
  • 4. Josh Turnbull (captain)
  • 5. Seb Davies
  • 6. James Botham
  • 7. Thomas Young
  • 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements

  • 16. Liam Belcher
  • 17. Rhys Barratt
  • 18. Dmitri Arhip
  • 19. Matthew Screech
  • 20. Lopeti Timani
  • 21. Lloyd Williams
  • 22. Rhys Priestland
  • 23. Uilisi Halaholo

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie