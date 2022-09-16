Fekitoa gets debut at 12 in Rowntree's first Munster team of the season

TONGA INTERNATIONAL CENTRE Malakai Fekitoa will make his Munster debut in the number 12 shirt in tomorrow’s URC opener away to Cardiff [KO 3.05pm, RTÉ].

The former All Black joined Munster this summer from Wasps as Damian de Allende left the province and he gets his first chance to impress at Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow.

New Munster boss Graham Rowntree’s team is captained by Jack O’Donoghue in a back row that also includes Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Sullivan. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley form the second row.

23-year-old Keynan Knox gets a welcome start at tighthead prop and teams up with Josh Wycherley and Niall Scannell in the front row.

Paddy Patterson’s strong pre-season is rewarded with the number nine shirt and he partners Ben Healy in the halfbacks, while Ireland international Chris Farrell is alongside Fekitoa in midfield.

Shane Daly gets the nod at fullback and the wing spots are occupied by Calvin Nash and Liam Coombes. The Munster bench includes Dave Kilcoyne, who will make his return from a neck injury, as well as a handful of exciting young players like Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley.

Meanwhile, leading Wales internationals Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau will make their Cardiff debuts against Munster. Dai Young has also handed his son, Thomas, a starting debut, while former Wallaby Lopeti Timani is set to make his first appearance off the bench.

Munster:

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Chris Farrell

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Liam Coombes

10. Ben Healy

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Niall Scannell

3. Keynan Knox

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Tom Ahern

20. John Hodnett

21. Neil Cronin

22. Jack Crowley

23. Rory Scannell

Cardiff:

15. Liam Williams

14. Owen Lane

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Max Llewellyn

11. Josh Adams

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Carré

2. Kristian Dacey

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Josh Turnbull (captain)

5. Seb Davies

6. James Botham

7. Thomas Young

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Liam Belcher

17. Rhys Barratt

18. Dmitri Arhip

19. Matthew Screech

20. Lopeti Timani

21. Lloyd Williams

22. Rhys Priestland

23. Uilisi Halaholo

Referee: Mike Adamson [SRU].