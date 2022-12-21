Toulouse star to miss Munster Champions Cup clash due to headbutting ban

TOULOUSE FULL-BACK Thomas Ramos has been suspended for five weeks for headbutting and making contact with the area of an opponent’s eye during last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Sale, tournament organisers announced.

The France international, 27, who won the last of his 22 Test caps in November, was shown a red card for the head-butt during Sunday’s victory and was then cited after the game for the second incident.

It means the Champions Cup visit of Munster on 22 January will be the final game of his ban.

Advertisement

“Ramos was issued with a red card by the referee in the 80th minute of the match for striking the Sale Sharks full back, Byron McGuigan, with his head,” European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

“Ramos was also cited by the match citing commissioner for allegedly making contact with the eye or eye area of the Sale Sharks scrum-half, Gus Warr, in the 56th minute of the match.

“The (disciplinary) committee decided that the two sanctions of five weeks and four weeks should run concurrently and Ramos is therefore free to play on Monday, 23 January 2023.”

Ramos was at risk of missing out on Les Bleus’ defence of the Six Nations but is now likely to feature in their tournament opener against Italy on 5 February.

– © AFP 2022

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.