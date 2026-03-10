More Stories
Declan Dalton and Andrew Ormond in last year's All-Ireland final. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
ticket scramble

No public sale of tickets for first three rounds of the Munster hurling championship

Tickets will only go on sale to the public if returned by county boards.
11.42am, 10 Mar 2026

TICKETS FOR THE first three rounds of the Munster hurling championship will be distributed through county boards, due to high demand.

There will be no public sale for games such as Tipperary v Cork, Cork v Limerick, Clare v Waterford, Waterford v Tipp or Clare v Limerick – unless county boards return tickets. In that case, they will go on public sale on the Wednesday before each game.

Munster GAA have said this is due to smaller capacities in grounds such as Cusack Park, Ennis and Walsh Park in Waterford, and the demand to see teams such as Cork, Limerick and Tipperary in bigger venues such as Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“This approach reflects the fact that four of the first six games are being hosted in smaller-capacity venues, while the other two games involve Cork, Limerick and Tipperary, with the first round game between Tipperary and Cork being a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final,” Munster GAA said in a statement.  

Round 4 and 5 tickets will go on general sale on 8 April.

 

MUNSTER SHC FIXTURES:

Round 1 – 19 April:

Clare vs Waterford — Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm

Tipperary vs Cork — FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm

Round 2 – 26 April

Cork vs Limerick — SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm

Waterford vs Tipperary — Azzurri Walsh Park, 4pm

Round 3 – 3 May/9 May

Clare vs Limerick — Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm (3 May)

Waterford vs Cork — Azzurri Walsh Park, 6pm (9 May)

Round 4 – 16 May/17 May

Tipperary vs Clare — FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm (16 May)

Limerick vs Waterford — TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm (17 May)

Round 5 – 24 May

Cork vs Clare — SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Limerick vs Tipperary — TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

TICKET PRICES:

Adult stand: €35

Adult terrace: €30

Students/OAPs stand: €30

Students/OAPs Terrace: €25

Juvenile (Under 16s): €5 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie