Advertisement
No public sale of tickets for first three rounds of the Munster hurling championship
TICKETS FOR THE first three rounds of the Munster hurling championship will be distributed through county boards, due to high demand.
There will be no public sale for games such as Tipperary v Cork, Cork v Limerick, Clare v Waterford, Waterford v Tipp or Clare v Limerick – unless county boards return tickets. In that case, they will go on public sale on the Wednesday before each game.
Munster GAA have said this is due to smaller capacities in grounds such as Cusack Park, Ennis and Walsh Park in Waterford, and the demand to see teams such as Cork, Limerick and Tipperary in bigger venues such as Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
“This approach reflects the fact that four of the first six games are being hosted in smaller-capacity venues, while the other two games involve Cork, Limerick and Tipperary, with the first round game between Tipperary and Cork being a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final,” Munster GAA said in a statement.
Round 4 and 5 tickets will go on general sale on 8 April.
MUNSTER SHC FIXTURES:
Round 1 – 19 April:
Clare vs Waterford — Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm
Tipperary vs Cork — FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm
Round 2 – 26 April
Cork vs Limerick — SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm
Waterford vs Tipperary — Azzurri Walsh Park, 4pm
Round 3 – 3 May/9 May
Clare vs Limerick — Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm (3 May)
Waterford vs Cork — Azzurri Walsh Park, 6pm (9 May)
Round 4 – 16 May/17 May
Tipperary vs Clare — FBD Semple Stadium, 7pm (16 May)
Limerick vs Waterford — TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm (17 May)
Round 5 – 24 May
Cork vs Clare — SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm
Limerick vs Tipperary — TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm
TICKET PRICES:
Adult stand: €35
Adult terrace: €30
Students/OAPs stand: €30
Students/OAPs Terrace: €25
Juvenile (Under 16s): €5
