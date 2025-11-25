Thurles to host Dingle-St Finbarr's Munster senior football final

SEMPLE STADIUM WILL host the 2025 Munster senior club football final between Dingle and St Finbarr’s.

Munster GAA announced the venue and fixture details for the provincial club football deciders this evening, with the senior clash set to be staged in the famous Thurles grounds on Sunday 7 December at 1:30pm.

Advertisement

Dingle booked their place in the Munster senior final after earning a 19-point win over Limerick’s Mungret St Paul’s at the weekend. Cork outfit St Finbarr’s also progressed with a commanding victory as they got the better of Éire Óg Ennis in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Meanwhile, An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) will take on Aghabollogue (Cork) in the intermediate Munster final on Saturday December 6th at 4pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

The junior final between Ballymacelligot (Kerry) and Buttevant (Cork) is set for Saturday 6 December at 1pm in Mallow.

Munster Club Football Finals

Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Daingean Uí Chúis (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday 7 December 7th in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles (Throw-in, 1:30pm)

Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Aghabollogue (Cork) – Saturday 6 December in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale (Throw-in, 4pm)

Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final