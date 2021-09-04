Munster turn up the heat in the final quarter to see off Connacht

Munster 31

Connacht 7

A TERRIFIC GAME, played in good spirit, ended with a Munster victory as they turned on the style in the final quarter.

Hard to believe when you look at the final scoreline that the teams were level on 56 minutes and Connacht on the attack.

But then an exceptional rip tackle from Nicole Cronin changed the course of the game.

She raced clear from inside her own half and from being potentially on the back foot, Munster instead were looking forward. They finished off with five tries to their name.

Their opening one was exceptional, fine continuity play followed up by some slick handling and then a brilliant break and step by Clodagh O’Halloran who finished in style.

With Munster seven points up, and just two minutes on the clock, you sensed they’d come good.

Yet it took time. Connacht’s defence was resilient and when they drew level on six minutes, it was very much game on, as Ursula Sammon exploited space in the Munster defence before touching down under the posts.

Level still at half-time, level again on 56 minutes, it all changed when Cronin raced clear for her score.

Seven minutes later there was another try as Stephanie Nunan showed fine footwork to get away from the chasing defenders and score in the corner to put Munster 12 points clear.

Soon that gap would be up to 19, as Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird sped clear to score under te posts on 66 minutes.

Right on full-time, Aoife Doyle got their fifth try. It’s Leinster next.