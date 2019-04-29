This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van Graan points out Munster's progress as they settle for second best

The province failed to meet their target of a home semi-final, and will have to face Leinster at the RDS should they get past Benetton.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 29 Apr 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,437 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4610534

Ryan Bailey reports from Thomond Park

NEWS THAT GLASGOW had raced into an early two-try lead at Scotstoun quickly reduced the meaning and significance of this derby, so much so that the Thomond Park PA was announcing ticket details for Munster’s Pro14 quarter-final by half-time.

Munster’s hopes of bypassing next weekend and securing a home semi-final were dashed almost instantly on Saturday night, contributing to something of an anti-climatic affair against Connacht, even if the typical inter-pro bite remained. 

Peter O’Mahony after the game Peter O'Mahony after Saturday's game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Johann van Graan’s side, despite securing a three-try win, had to settle for second best behind Glasgow in Conference A again, and thus a longer, and altogether tougher, route to Pro14 glory. 

A home quarter-final against Benetton this Saturday is far from the worst outcome but waiting in the semi-final for the winners are Leinster, a repeat of last year’s last-four showdown at the RDS now a very distinct possibility.

Munster again fell short of their target of a home semi, but van Graan was quick to point out his side’s progress over the course of the campaign.

“As far as I can remember, I think at this stage with four points tonight we got eight more league points than we did last season,” he said. “Last season I think we had 69 and if I’m not mistaken this time we’re in on 77, which is a huge positive from our side.

“Also last season we had 11 home games and 10 away games. This season we had 10 home games and 11 away games so a massive positive from our side.

“The next thing is I believe we have the best home record in the Pro14. I think we’ve 47 out of 50 points if I’m not mistaken, so a huge amount of positives. Obviously, if you look at how the pools panned out, I think Glasgow, if you combined the log, finished with the most points and we ended with the second-most points.

“So, look, at the end of the day, it comes down to three points over 21 rounds. I’d love to have a home semi-final and one or two results over the last few weeks didn’t go our way but first we look at ourselves and we’ve improved from last season in terms of the log. Fair play to Glasgow, out of the 21 rounds they’re three points ahead of us.

“Most importantly, we know what route we have to take now to get into a final and most importantly we’ve got to win a quarter-final, that’s against Treviso. Obviously, Leinster have qualified and if you want to go to a final you’ve got to go past them in Dublin. That’s way in the future, we’ll just give Benetton the respect they deserve.”

Munster know they’ll need to raise their performance for the play-offs. The scrum, despite being very close to first-choice, endured problems against Connacht’s reconfigured pack, with van Graan admitting it’s ‘something we’ve got to work on.’

JJ Hanrahan celebrates scoring a late try JJ Hanrahan's try clinched a 27-14 win for Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

First-half tries from Tadhg Beirne and Mike Haley set Munster on their way, but a 10-point half-time lead somewhat flattered the hosts, who started slowly and sloppily and initially fell behind to Finlay Bealham’s 23rd-minute score.

And then there was Andrew Conway’s inexcusable blunder — ‘not good enough,’ said van Graan — and a couple of second-half flashpoints, where Peter O’Mahony let his frustration spill over and may have been fortunate to avoid a yellow for flinging Eoin McKeon to the ground. 

The Connacht back row then crossed to bring it back to a one-score game with 10 minutes left on the clock after the visitors had laid siege, only for Munster to move up a gear in their response through JJ Hanrahan.

“I think the mood was probably job done for us,” Niall Scannell said.

We got the win and that’s what we set out to do. You know, we kind of got over the disappointment of last week and I just feel that the first 20 minutes probably put us in a bit of a negative headspace, but if you look at where we finished, like I say it’s job done but we certainly aren’t overly pleased with how we started the game.

“But it showed a lot of character that we kept in it as well. I think we’ll take a lot out of that building into next week. There are certainly things to work on which is always good on a big week, to have specific focus points. So I think, not overly enthused with how we started the game, but we got our job done tonight, which is a testament to the lads.”

Van Graan added: “From our side through the season, some ebbs and flows, some very good performances, some average performances but very proud to come away with a home quarter-final. That’s what we deserved and now we’ve got to move forward.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie