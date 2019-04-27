How did you rate the Munster and Connacht players in their Pro14 derby?

Munster
Votes
Mike Haley
Votes
Votes
Andrew Conway
Votes
Votes
Chris Farrell
Votes
Votes
Dan Goggin
Votes
Votes
Calvin Nash
Votes
Votes
Tyler Bleyendaal
Votes
Votes
Neil Cronin
Votes
Votes
Dave Kilcoyne
Votes
Votes
Niall Scannell
Votes
Votes
Stephen Archer
Votes
Votes
Jean Kleyn
Votes
Votes
Tadhg Beirne
Votes
Votes
Peter O'Mahony
Votes
Votes
Chris Cloete
Votes
Votes
CJ Stander
Votes
Votes
Johann van Graan
Votes
Connacht
Votes
Tiernan O'Halloran
Votes
Votes
Niyi Adeolokun
Votes
Votes
Bundee Aki
Votes
Votes
Tom Daly
Votes
Votes
Stephen Fitzgerald
Votes
Votes
Conor Dean
Votes
Votes
Kieran Marmion
Votes
Votes
Matthew Burke
Votes
Votes
Tom McCartney
Votes
Votes
Finlay Bealham
Votes
Votes
Joe Maksymiw
Votes
Votes
James Cannon
Votes
Votes
James Cannon
Votes
Votes
Eoin McKeon
Votes
Votes
Jarrad Butler
Votes
Votes
Robin Copeland
Votes
Votes
Andy Friend
Votes
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (4)