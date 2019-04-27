This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How did you rate the Munster and Connacht players in their Pro14 derby?

Munster ran out 27-14 winners at Thomond Park.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 9:56 PM
23 minutes ago 1,111 Views 4 Comments
Munster

Mike Haley

6

Andrew Conway

6

Chris Farrell

6

Dan Goggin

6

Calvin Nash

6

Tyler Bleyendaal

6

Neil Cronin

6

Dave Kilcoyne

6

Niall Scannell

6

Stephen Archer

6

Jean Kleyn

6

Tadhg Beirne

6

Peter O'Mahony

6

Chris Cloete

6

CJ Stander

6

Johann van Graan

6

Connacht

Tiernan O'Halloran

6

Niyi Adeolokun

6

Bundee Aki

6

Tom Daly

6

Stephen Fitzgerald

6

Conor Dean

6

Kieran Marmion

6

Matthew Burke

6

Tom McCartney

6

Finlay Bealham

6

Joe Maksymiw

6

James Cannon

6

James Cannon

6

Eoin McKeon

6

Jarrad Butler

6

Robin Copeland

6

Andy Friend

6

